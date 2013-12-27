LONDON Dec 27 German Bunds opened lower on
Friday, tracking weakness in top-rated U.S. debt which has been
under selling pressure after the Federal Reserve said last week
it will shrink its bond-buying stimulus programme.
The Fed's move was prompted by signs that the U.S. economic
recovery was gathering momentum, and data on Thursday showed a
fall in U.S. jobless claims and a rise in holiday retail sales.
Bund futures were last 27 ticks lower at 139.48. In
the United States, 10-year T-note yields were flat
at just below 3 percent, having risen more than half a
percentage point in the past two months.
"Bonds are not particularly popular at the moment,
especially in the U.S.," one trader said.
Traders expected low volumes due to the year-end holidays.