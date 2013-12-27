By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Dec 27 German Bunds fell on Friday as
further signs of improvement in the U.S. economic outlook
reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will steadily
withdraw its bond-buying stimulus next year.
Data on Thursday showed a fall in U.S. jobless claims and a
rise in holiday retail sales, prompting more weakness in Bunds
and Treasuries, which have been under selling pressure since the
Fed said last week it would start trimming asset purchases in
January.
Bund futures were last 61 ticks lower at 139.14. In
the United States, 10-year T-note yields briefly
broke above 3 percent, having risen more than half a percentage
point in the past two months.
"Better data in the U.S. is spilling over into Europe," said
Olle Holmgren, an analyst at SEB.
Thin trading volumes due to the year-end holidays
exacerbated market moves. Roughly half-way into the European
trading session, the turnover in Bund futures was 90,000 lots, a
fraction of a daily average of about 680,000 lots. One lot
represents 100,000 contracts.
The 3 percent level in U.S. T-note yields was last hit in
September on anticipation that the Fed could start trimming its
asset purchases. Prior to that, the level was last reached back
in mid-2011 just before the euro zone crisis escalated,
prompting investors to buy assets perceived as safe havens such
as Treasuries and Bunds.
With the euro zone crisis abating and the U.S. recovery
seemingly gathering speed, some analysts predict U.S. yields
will rise further next year.
"In the United States I think yields could continue to grind
higher, especially if data continues to improve," said Anders
Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea.
"But there's a huge difference between the U.S. and the euro
zone. In the euro zone we need more confirmation that the
recovery is on track before we see Bund yields significantly
above 2 percent."
Svendsen also said the European Central Bank would attempt
to support the economic recovery by being "extremely dovish" in
a bid to decouple euro zone yields from their U.S. peers.
Italian 10-year yields were 3 basis points
higher at 4.21 percent as investors made room in their books for
the last debt sales of the year.
Italy sold 8 billion euros of six-month bills and 2.6
billion euros of two-year, zero-coupon bonds in an auction that
saw its borrowing costs creeping higher compared with previous
sales, mainly due to a seasonal fall in demand.
On Monday it will offer up to 5.5 billion euros of five- and
10-year bonds.