LONDON Jan 2 German Bund futures fell on Thursday as investors dumped top-rated bonds in favour of riskier assets, betting on a further pick-up in global economic growth in 2014.

Bund futures were last 33 ticks lower at 138.84, having hit their lowest since September 2013 at 138.68 minutes after the market opened.

"The bearish tone (in Bunds) persists for now," one trader said.