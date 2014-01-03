LONDON Jan 3 The yield premia Italian and
Spanish debt offers over German Bunds dipped below 200 basis
points fore the first time since mid-2011 on Friday, as the
bonds extended a rally triggered by an improved economic
outlook.
Ten-year Italian yields fell as low as 3.935
percent, pushing the yield spread over Bunds to just below 200
bps for the first time since July 2011. The yield was last 3.957
percent, down 1.4 bps on the day.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell 6
bps to 3.93 percent, pushing the spread over German Bunds below
200 basis points for the first time since May 2011. It last
stood at 199 bps, 5 bps tighter on the day.
The bonds began rallying on Thursday after stronger than
expected manufacturing activity data from Italy and Spain.
"Markets at the moment are repositioning with regards to
better economic conditions and tapering. This is weighing on
German Bunds, but with yields close to 2 percent I think there
is the potential for some relief," Patrick Jacq, Europe rate
strategist at BNP Paribas said.
"The conditions are still there for tighter spreads in the
periphery."
Ten-year German yields were down slightly at 1.94 percent,
with German Bund futures up five ticks at 139.17.
"We expect euro zone spread convergence as the economic
recovery picks up, the Fed tapers and German bonds
underperform," Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at
Rabobank, said.