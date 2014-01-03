LONDON Jan 3 Spanish government bond yields hit
their lowest level since September 2010 on Friday after a drop
in the country's jobless rate fuelled a sharp bond rally.
The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by 2.24
percent in December from a month earlier. It was the biggest
drop ever for a month of December, and the second biggest drop
for any month in the history of the data.
"There has been heavy buying," one trader said.
"Unemployment collapsed, so I think that's the trigger."
Ten-year Spanish bond yields were down 7 basis
points on the day at 3.91 percent, pushing their premium over
German Bunds below 200 basis points for the first time since May
2011.