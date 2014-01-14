* Spain Q4, 2013 GDP rise highest since 2008-data
* Data supports bonds before Thursday's debt sale
* Belgium slightly outperforms as 10-yr debt orders swell
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 14 Spanish yields dippped on Tuesday
as data showing the country's economy grew at its fastest pace
since 2008 in the last quarter of 2013 supported demand ahead of
debt sales this week.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said late on Monday that
the Spanish economy probably grew by about 0.3 percent in the
fourth quarter of last year. This was the third quarterly
expansion in a row and showed the euro zone's fourth largest
economy was recovering more briskly than initially thought.
A glut of debt sales from Spain and Italy this week have
tempered sharp falls in the countries' debt yields though
analysts expect ample bond repayments to be ploughed back into
euro zone paper across the credit spectrum.
Investor orders for a 10-year Belgian bond issue via a
syndicate of banks surpassed 9 billion euros on Tuesday, a
banker involved in the deal told IFR, a Thomson Reuters
financial service.
The European Central Bank's renewed pledge last week to
fight further falls in inflation or an unwarranted rise in money
market rates has also soothed concerns that tighter monetary
conditions could hamper the bloc's recovery.
"The (Spanish) growth data ... confirms the signs that we
see from other indicators as well that the economy is heading in
the right direction," said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist
at KBC Securities.
"Obviously it's clear there will be some kind of correction
in (Spanish yields) after we tested the 2009 lows on January and
ahead of the upcoming supply but there isn't a strong reversal
yet. Sentiment in general remains very good towards (peripheral
euro zone countries)."
Spanish 10-year yields were last 2 basis
points lower on the day at 3.82 percent as the market took a
breather after the yields hit four-year lows last week.
Equivalent Italian yields were down by a similar
amount at 3.88 percent.
SUPPLY GLUT
Spain aims to raise up to 5.5 billion euros in a debt
auction on Thursday after selling an above-target 5.3 billion
euros of five- and 15-year bonds last week.
Many in the market expect the sales to go smoothly after
Italy sold a hefty 8.2 billion euros of 2016, 2021 and 2028
bonds on Monday, with funding costs over three years falling to
a euro lifetime low.
"There has been quite a significant rally which may prompt
investors to take a little bit of profit but liquidity is
supportive of the auctions," Gianluca Ziglio, head of fixed
income research at Sunrise Brokers.
Madrid is hoping to capitalise on improved investor
sentiment towards southern European countries to frontload a
busy funding programme this year and many in the market expect
it to launch a new 10-year benchmark later this month as it
seeks to extend the maturity of its debt.
Spain is planning to sell 133.3 billion euros in medium- and
long-term bonds this year, up from 128.4 billion in 2013.
Belgian bonds slightly outperformed in the euro zone market
as its 10-year debt offer drew strong demand. The bond will be
priced later on Tuesday.
Belgian 10-year yields were 3 bps down in the
secondary market at 2.44 percent while German yields were
unchanged on the day at 1.82 percent, having fallen almost 10
bps since Friday after a weak U.S. non-farm payrolls report cast
doubt on the strength of the U.s. recovery.