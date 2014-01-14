* Data supports Span-sh bonds before Thursday's debt sale
* Belgium slightly outperforms as 10-yr debt orders swell
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 14 Spanish government bond yields
dipped on Tuesday as data showing the economy grew at its
fastest pace since 2008 in the last quarter of 2013 supported
demand before debt sales this week.
Spain aims to raise up to 5.5 billion euros in a debt
auction on Thursday after selling an above-target 5.3 billion
euros of five- and 15-year bonds last week.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 1 basis point to
3.83 percent. Yields hit four-year lows below 3.8 percent last
week. The fact that yields were falling before Thursday's sale
was a significant achievement, analysts said.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said late on Monday that
the Spanish economy probably grew by about 0.3 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2013. This was the third quarterly expansion
in a row and showed the euro zone's fourth largest economy was
recovering more briskly than initially thought.
"The market likes that Spain left the (economic) trough
behind," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"Unemployment is still about 25 percent...so overall challenges
remain big but at least it's moving in the right direction."
Debt sales from the euro zone have come thick and fast this
year. If this pace were maintained, it could cause some general
indigestion in the market and slow or halt the debt rally in
some of the peripheral countries, but it was unlikely to
significantly weaken the bonds, analysts said.
"Obviously it's clear there will be some kind of correction
in (Spanish yields) after we tested the 2009 lows...and ahead of
the upcoming supply but there isn't a strong reversal yet," said
KBC strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.
"Sentiment in general remains very good."
Demand for new issuance remains strong. Belgium issued 5
billion euros for a new 10 year bond via a syndicate of banks,
with demand almost double that amount.
Latvia, which joined the euro this year, was set to raise 1
billion euros with a seven-year bond, with orders having reached
around 4.5 billion before the launch.
SUPPLY GLUT
Many in the market expect the Spanish sale to go smoothly
after Italy sold a hefty 8.2 billion euros of 2016, 2021 and
2028 bonds on Monday, with funding costs over three years
falling to a euro lifetime low.
"There has been quite a significant rally, which may prompt
investors to take a little bit of profit but liquidity is
supportive of the auctions," Gianluca Ziglio, head of fixed
income research at Sunrise Brokers.
Madrid is hoping to capitalise on improved investor
sentiment towards southern European countries to frontload a
busy funding programme this year and many in the market expect
it to launch a new 10-year benchmark later this month as it
seeks to extend the maturity of its debt.
Spain is planning to sell 133.3 billion euros in medium- and
long-term bonds this year, up from 128.4 billion in 2013.
Belgian bonds slightly outperformed in the euro zone market
as its 10-year debt offer drew strong demand.
Belgian 10-year yields were 3 bps lower in the
secondary market at 2.44 percent while German Bund yields
, the euro zone benchmark, were flat on the day at
1.82 percent.