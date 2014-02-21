* Downbeat China, euro zone PMIs bolster ECB easing bets
* Euro zone debt yields fall across credit spectrum
* Spanish, Italian yields keep close to eight-year lows
* BNP Paribas expects ECB QE in second half of 2014
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 21 Spanish and Italian bond yields
fell back towards eight-year lows on Friday in a broad based
rally in euro zone debt as uncertainty over the bloc's growth
outlook bolstered expectations of further ECB policy easing.
Surveys on Thursday showed business activity within the
currency bloc did not expand as much as expected in February, in
a sign the economic recovery remained fragile, particularly
outside the region's biggest economy, Germany.
Data from China also painted a grim picture of the country's
manufacturing sector, raising questions about the outlook for
global growth.
With euro zone inflation running well below the European
Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent, this is keeping
alive bets the bank will loosen policy further later this year.
"Expectations seemed to really gain traction that there is a
decent chance of them (the ECB) doing something," Commerzbank
rate strategist David Schnautz said. "There's talk that they'll
at least leave the door open for QE (quantitative easing)."
Spanish and Italian yields dropped 5 basis points to 3.55
percent and 3.61 percent
respectively, back near eight-year lows hit on Wednesday.
A smooth debt auction on Thursday which saw Spain meet a
quarter of its 2014 funding target is also clearing the way for
Spanish bonds to outperform Italian debt, analysts said. Rome is
scheduled to sell bonds next week.
Moody's is expected to at least maintain its stable outlook
on Spain's credit worthiness later on Friday after it upgraded
Italy's outlook to stable from negative last week.
QE FROM ECB?
Ultra-low euro zone inflation is prompting speculation that
the ECB might eventually embark on a government bond buying
scheme akin to the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing.
Last week ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said he did not
believe such a programme would be easy for the ECB due to rules
forbidding it from state financing.
Bond and money markets are not pricing in such a move from
the ECB but BNP Paribas anticipated action in the second half of
the year which they said would aggressively drive down Italian
and Spanish yields.
"Actual inflation is very low and is probably set to persist
at low levels for some time. The risk is to see inflation
expectations declining substantially so the ECB has to keep
inflation expectations alive and QE is one of the more effective
ways to do this," said BNP Paribas' Patrick Jacq.
He said Spanish and Italian 10-year yields could fall to
2.90 percent by the end of the year.
Societe Generale economists, however, saw only a 15 percent
probability of QE from the ECB saying it was more likely to
provide further cheap long-term loans to the banking system,
deliver a small rate cut or stop soaking up money it used to buy
crisis-era euro zone bonds to boost excess liquidity.
"From a strategic point of view, we see risks heavily skewed
towards the ECB using such tools to buy time and send a dovish
signal as they continue to gauge the need for much bigger
action," they said in a note.
Yields on higher-rated euro zone bonds also fell. German
10-year yields were down 3 bps at 1.67 percent.
Austrian bonds were supported by Fitch's affirmation of the
country's triple-A rating with a stable outlook. The agency said
the government could handle the cost of restructuring
nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria.