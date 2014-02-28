* Euro zone CPI picks up in Feb but stays far below target
* German yields, money market rates push higher
* Spanish, Italian, Greek yields stay near multi-year lows
* Expectations of further ECB easing remain
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 28 Spanish bond yields reached new
historic lows on Friday as persistent expectations that the
European Central Bank will loosen monetary policy further
supported lower-rated debt, even though inflation ticked up.
A slight rise in euro zone inflation in February,
confounding forecasts of a fall, pushed German 10-year Bund
yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, higher.
Money market rates also edged up, suggesting ECB easing bets
were being scaled back somewhat. However, they remained at
subdued levels that still implied markets believed that, with
price rises still way below the central bank's target, it might
eventually act to ensure the euro zone avoids deflation.
"The strong expectations after yesterday's German CPI
figures were probably overdone in terms of what the ECB could
do, so after today's slightly better-than expected inflation
reading, many investors started to scale back their expectations
a little bit," said UniCredit strategist Luca Cazzulani.
"But ... there are still expectations of further ECB easing
in the market, and that's supportive for the periphery."
Spanish 10-year yields hit eight-year lows of
3.48 percent before the inflation data and retreated only as far
as 3.51 percent afterwards. Five-year yields stood at
2.03 percent after briefly falling below 2 percent for the first
time in at least 20 years, according to Reuters data.
The tick-up in inflation eased immediate pressure on the ECB
to ease policy at its monthly meeting next Thursday. But if it
relaxes monetary policy further in coming months, yields on
top-rated German Bunds will remain at ultra-low levels,
prompting investors to take on more risk and put some of their
money into lower-ranked bonds in search of higher returns.
Italian 10-year yields held at eight-year lows
around 3.48 percent. Greek 10-year yields fell
below 7 percent for the first time since April 2010, hitting
levels seen before Greece's EU/IMF bailout.
They last stood at 6.99 percent, having fallen as low as
6.78 percent earlier, while 30-year yields were just 7 bps lower
at 6.92 percent.
"It's less clear-cut that the ECB will do something next
week ... so there was a small corrective move," said
Jean-Francois Robin, global head of strategy at Natixis in
Paris.
"But if you look at Greek yields below 7 percent ... and at
other peripheral yields, it's clear that the carry trade is
continuing in Europe."
MONEY MARKETS
Money market rates edged higher, but expectations of more
ECB easing have not been wiped out completely.
The Eonia rate dated for the March 6 meeting stood at 0.15
percent, rising almost 2 bps after the inflation figures. It was
slightly lower than the 0.162 percent spot rate. Longer-dated
Eonia rates were lower, trading at roughly 11 bps on maturities
from June to November, reflecting expectations that the ECB may
still act later in the year.
"I don't think today's inflation will be decisive, one way
or another. I still think a lot of people expect something from
the ECB," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea.
February's blip only took inflation to 0.8 percent, still
well below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent and within
the "danger zone" of below 1 percent drawn by the bank's
president, Mario Draghi.
A third of the economists polled by Reuters before the
inflation figures saw a cut in interest rates at Thursday's
meeting, while a growing minority expect the ECB eventually to
purchase government bonds and print money.