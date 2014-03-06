* Calming in Ukraine weighs on safe-haven German debt

* Spanish, French yields rise before auctions

* Portugal could resume bond auctions before bailout exit

* ECB meets on Thursday, set to leave rates unchanged

By Joshua Franklin

LONDON, March 6 German government bond yields rose on Thursday as talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine were seen easing tension, lifting global appetite for risk and weighing on demand for safe-haven debt.

Investors were also looking ahead to a European Central Bank meeting, at which it was expected to ease policy.

Although high-level talks on the Ukraine crisis made little apparent headway on Wednesday, the diplomatic efforts were due to continue on Thursday.

This lifted riskier assets such as shares and left investors less keen on safe-haven German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

"The Bund is down and that has to do with the international backdrop," said Peter Schaffrik, head of European rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "Treasuries were weaker, Asian equities were higher, you've got more stories coming out of Ukraine that the situation eases."

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, edged up 2 basis points to 1.63 percent.

France and Spain were due to sell bonds on Thursday, with analysts predicting solid demand. France plans to sell between 7 billion and 8 billion euros of debt, while Spain hopes to raise between 4 billion and 5 billion euros..

"There's probably better demand for Spanish than French bonds at this moment but I don't think the French auction will be a major hurdle for the bond market today," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

Spanish 10-year yields were up 2 bps, while the French equivalent rose by 3 bps.

Portuguese 10-year yields edged 1 bp lower to 4.74 percent after fresh indications the country could become the second euro zone member after Ireland to exit its international bailout later this year.

The head of Portugal's debt agency said on Wednesday the euro zone member could resume regular bond auctions before it exits an international bailout in May and aims to pre-fund for next year.

ECB MEET

The ECB is expected to hold off on cutting its refinancing and deposit rates, opting instead to end its "sterilisation" operations of offsetting the money it puts into the system though bond purchases by withdrawing other money.

"It might help on the margin but it's not a significant move," RIA Capital Markets' Stamenkovic said. "Much more important would be if they cut the refinance rate and the deposit rate."