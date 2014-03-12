* Ireland set to resume regular debt auctions on Thursday
* Thursday's 10-year auction first since bailout exit
* Italian yields slip as linker sale draws strong demand
* Top-rated bonds rally on China growth, credit concerns
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 12 Ireland's yields hit record
lows on Wednesday a day before it returns to market with its
first regular bond auction since exiting an international
bailout in December.
Sentiment in peripheral euro zone bonds remained upbeat even
as growth and credit concerns in China prompted investors to
trim their exposure to riskier assets such as equities and
scramble into top-rated government bonds.
Comments by European Central Bank policymakers affirming the
bank was ready to ease policy further if warranted, underpinned
demand for most euro zone bonds.
Ireland aims to raise 1 billion euros in an auction of
10-year bonds on Thursday, three months after it became the
first euro zone country to exit an EU/IMF bailout.
Irish 10-year yields fell 4 basis points on the
day to 3.01 percent, an all-time low, according to Reuters data.
Demand for Irish bonds gathered pace this year after ratings
agency Moody's in January upgraded the country's debt to
investment grade from junk. Thursday's sale is expected to go
well given the small amount of paper on offer.
"This is a reflection of the overriding theme of spread
tightening in euro zone government bonds," said Michael Leister,
a strategist at Commerzbank.
"But again given that Ireland has been leading the pack in
that sense the scope is rather limited as investors might now
opt for govvies with a bit more (yield) pickup like Italy and
Spain and probably even Portugal."
Irish 10-year yields have tumbled from levels close to 15
percent at the peak of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011 as
brighter economic prospects in the currency bloc have prompted
investor to seek higher returns.
ITALIAN LINKERS
Elsewhere, Italian 10-year yields were flat
around 3.4 percent as Rome drew robust investor interest for a
new 10-year inflation-linked bond on Wednesday despite
expectations euro zone price pressures will remain depressed.
Interest in the bond, Italy's first long-dated so-called
linker in nearly three years, topped 6.5 billion euros, a bank
managing the syndicated sale told IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
Some analysts said the sale should benefit from improved
appetite for Italian sovereign debt rather than a desire for
protection from inflation. Euro zone annual inflation for
February is estimated at just 0.8, Eurostat said last month.
"The overall story for the Italian linker auction today is
not so much whether inflation expectations are high or low but
about the performance potential Italian bonds still have.
Linkers should perform also along with that," said Marius
Daheim, chief interest rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
Italy will also sell up to 7.75 billion euros of fixed-rate
bonds on Thursday. Analysts said steps by Italian banks to clean
up balance sheets before a health check by European regulators
should not stop them buying government bonds.
German 10-year yields fell 3.5 bps to 1.61
percent and a sale of 3.3 billion euros of two-year bonds drew
strong demand, spurred by concern over slowing growth in China.
Yields on Dutch, Austrian, Finnish and French bonds were
also lower. Comments by European Central Bank Executive Board
member Peter Praet on Wednesday that the central bank was ready
to use non-standard policy measures to deliver stable prices
helped the rally in top-rated bonds.
Praet's comments followed remarks on Tuesday by ECB Vice
President Vitor Constancio that markets, rattled last week after
the ECB refrained from easing monetary policy, had missed the
central bank's emphasis on slack in the economy.