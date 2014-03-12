* Ireland set to resume regular debt auctions on Thursday

* Thursday's 10-year auction first since bailout exit

* Italian yields slip as linker sale draws strong demand

* Top-rated bonds rally on China growth, credit concerns

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 12 Ireland's yields hit record lows on Wednesday a day before it returns to market with its first regular bond auction since exiting an international bailout in December.

Sentiment in peripheral euro zone bonds remained upbeat even as growth and credit concerns in China prompted investors to trim their exposure to riskier assets such as equities and scramble into top-rated government bonds.

Comments by European Central Bank policymakers affirming the bank was ready to ease policy further if warranted, underpinned demand for most euro zone bonds.

Ireland aims to raise 1 billion euros in an auction of 10-year bonds on Thursday, three months after it became the first euro zone country to exit an EU/IMF bailout.

Irish 10-year yields fell 4 basis points on the day to 3.01 percent, an all-time low, according to Reuters data.

Demand for Irish bonds gathered pace this year after ratings agency Moody's in January upgraded the country's debt to investment grade from junk. Thursday's sale is expected to go well given the small amount of paper on offer.

"This is a reflection of the overriding theme of spread tightening in euro zone government bonds," said Michael Leister, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"But again given that Ireland has been leading the pack in that sense the scope is rather limited as investors might now opt for govvies with a bit more (yield) pickup like Italy and Spain and probably even Portugal."

Irish 10-year yields have tumbled from levels close to 15 percent at the peak of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011 as brighter economic prospects in the currency bloc have prompted investor to seek higher returns.

ITALIAN LINKERS

Elsewhere, Italian 10-year yields were flat around 3.4 percent as Rome drew robust investor interest for a new 10-year inflation-linked bond on Wednesday despite expectations euro zone price pressures will remain depressed.

Interest in the bond, Italy's first long-dated so-called linker in nearly three years, topped 6.5 billion euros, a bank managing the syndicated sale told IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Some analysts said the sale should benefit from improved appetite for Italian sovereign debt rather than a desire for protection from inflation. Euro zone annual inflation for February is estimated at just 0.8, Eurostat said last month.

"The overall story for the Italian linker auction today is not so much whether inflation expectations are high or low but about the performance potential Italian bonds still have. Linkers should perform also along with that," said Marius Daheim, chief interest rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

Italy will also sell up to 7.75 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds on Thursday. Analysts said steps by Italian banks to clean up balance sheets before a health check by European regulators should not stop them buying government bonds.

German 10-year yields fell 3.5 bps to 1.61 percent and a sale of 3.3 billion euros of two-year bonds drew strong demand, spurred by concern over slowing growth in China.

Yields on Dutch, Austrian, Finnish and French bonds were also lower. Comments by European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet on Wednesday that the central bank was ready to use non-standard policy measures to deliver stable prices helped the rally in top-rated bonds.

Praet's comments followed remarks on Tuesday by ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio that markets, rattled last week after the ECB refrained from easing monetary policy, had missed the central bank's emphasis on slack in the economy.