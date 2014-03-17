* Portugal plans to buy back October 2015 bonds on Tuesday
* Portuguese yields fall across the curve
* Other peripheral yields fall after soft inflation data
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 17 Portuguese yields tumbled on
Monday as a plan to buy back bonds maturing in 2015 increased
investor confidence in Lisbon's chances of exiting its bailout
programme this year.
Portugal's 78 billion euro bailout, agreed with the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund in 2011, expires in
May and buying back debt was seen as an indication of its
ability to stand on its own feet.
Lisbon plans to buy back October 2015 bonds on Tuesday - the
second such move this year after it repurchased 1.32 billion
euros of October 2014 and October 2015 bonds last month in order
to ease its redemption burden.
Portuguese two-year yields fell 17 basis points
on the day to 1.54 percent, having hit a four-year low of 1.42
percent last week. Ten-year yields fell 10 bps to
4.54 percent, also close to four-year lows.
"The buyback is giving some confidence to investors," ING
senior rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said. "It improves
Portugal's funding structure and also tells you that they have
cash available in the treasury."
About 5.6 billion euros remain outstanding in October 2014
bonds and some 8.2 billion in October 2015. A June 2014 bond
worth 4.5 billion also matures soon.
Those figures do not look as challenging as they did at the
height of the crisis, when Portuguese 10-year yields topped 17
percent. Portugal has already covered its 2014 funding needs
after raising 6.25 billion euros from five- and 10-year bonds
via syndication this year.
Better-than-expected economic growth figures and the
government's pledge to maintain fiscal discipline has attracted
healthier demand for its junk-rated bonds as well.
Foreign investors bought almost 90 percent of the five-year
bonds and almost three quarters of the 10-year bonds at this
year's sales. Demand came mainly from Britain, Scandinavia and
the United States, data from the debt agency showed.
Worries remain, though, that the country's constitutional
court might prevent further reforms and some analysts expect
Portugal to seek a safety net after the bailout, in the form of
a precautionary credit line which it can tap if it gets into
trouble.
LOW INFLATION
Portuguese bonds outperformed all other euro zone debt apart
from Greece, whose market is significantly less liquid and
regularly sees larger price swings.
Spanish, Irish and Italian yields fell 2-3 bps after euro
zone inflation data for February was revised lower to 0.7
percent from a 0.8 percent flash estimate - well below the
European Central Bank's target of just less than 2 percent.
"The picture for ... inflation remains extremely tame and
inflation expectations will continue to be closely watched by
policymakers at the ECB," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist
at Newedge Strategy.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, inched higher to 1.56 percent, but
kept close to Friday's eight-month lows of 1.506 percent.
Assets perceived as safe havens remained in demand due to
tensions between the West and Moscow over the Crimean region's
96 percent vote in favour of joining Russia at the weekend.
Western powers have said the vote in the southern Ukrainian
province, which came after Russia effectively occupied it after
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted, is illegal and
that they will impose sanctions on Russia.
"The market to some extent expects sanctions now. It depends
on what kind of sanctions and (Russia's) reaction to the
sanctions to see if we can talk of a de-escalation of the crisis
or not," said Piet Lammens, a KBC strategist in Brussels.