LONDON, March 20 German Bund futures fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank was likely to end its bond-buying programme this autumn and start raising rates around six months later.

Yellen's remarks pointed to a faster route towards higher interest rates than many had expected.

Bund futures last traded 40 ticks lower on the day at 142.56. Italian BTP futures fell 21 ticks to 120.59.

"We're taking the lead from the U.S.," one trader said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)