* Yellen signals rate hikes might come sooner than expected
* Yields rise, but low-rated bonds outperform
* French, Spanish bond auctions go smoothly
(Updates with debt auctions, fresh comments)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 20 Top-rated euro zone debt
underperformed peripheral bonds on Thursday in a broad sell-off
triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling it could raise
interest rates sooner than many had thought.
In her first news conference as the head of the U.S. central
bank, Janet Yellen said the Fed would probably end its
bond-buying stimulus programme this autumn and could start
raising rates six months later.
The comments pushed German 10-year Bund yields
, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, up
6.5 basis points to 1.66 percent. Finnish, French, Dutch and
Austrian yields also rose 6 bps or more.
Yields on Spanish bonds, which would have
normally underperformed their peers as investors made room for
the bond auctioned earlier in the day, rose 3.8 bps to 3.38
percent. Italian yields rose 4.5 bps to 3.435
percent, while Portuguese yields fell.
Analysts took the move in bond markets as an indication that
the Fed's exit from the ultra-loose monetary policy which has
underpinned various asset classes across the globe in recent
years was unlikely to rekindle debt market tensions in the
region's weaker states.
It also highlighted market expectations that the European
Central Bank may still take the opposite route and ease monetary
policy further to boost inflation - a stance that has supported
the appetite for high-yielding euro zone assets.
"The pattern seems to be of investors basically switching
from emerging market risk to peripheral risk but not necessarily
away from risk," said Elwin de Groot, market economist at
Rabobank in Utrecht. "The potential for further ECB
accommodation is still ... (tightening yield) spreads."
Daniel Lenz, lead market strategist for the euro zone at DZ
Bank in Frankfurt, said that in an environment of rising yields
across the board investors would be better off in Italy and
Spain as those markets offered higher absolute returns than core
markets.
Underlying the still upbeat investor sentiment in the
periphery, a Spanish auction of 5 billion euros of 2017, 2019
and 2028 bonds saw better demand than previous sales, while
average borrowing costs fell to pre-crisis lows for two of the
bonds.
SO SPECIFIC
When analysts predicted at the end of last year that
top-rated euro zone bond yields would rise in 2014, they cited
the Fed's gradual policy shift as the key reason. But Bund
yields have actually fallen 35 bps this year, leaving many
doubting a major trend reversal is imminent.
"What she (Yellen) said about the first rate hike - markets
certainly didn't expect her to be so specific," said Jussi
Hiljanen, chief fixed income strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
"But it is too early for a turnaround in the yield trend. In
Europe, low inflation is a key thing and the risk - or
possibility, depending on how you're positioned - is of more
action from the ECB."
Apart from the ECB outlook, tensions between the West and
Russia over the Black Sea region of Crimea and an emerging
market sell-off earlier this year, have contributed to keeping
Bund and other core yields low so far in 2014.
A French bond auction earlier on Thursday went smoothly.
Analysts said the rise in yields prior to the sale attracted
bidders in what was also taken as a sign that investors did not
foresee a major sell-off in European debt.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)