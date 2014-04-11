UPDATE 2-Germany sees "non-confrontational solution" with Trump on trade
* Germany's Zypries says steel probe unwelcome (Adds steel probe)
LONDON, April 11 Greek 10-year government bond yields rose on Friday, underperforming other euro zone debt, a day after Greece returned to the market with a well received five-year bond sale.
Ten-year yields stood 4 basis points higher at 6.018 percent.
Greece sold on Thursday 3 billion euros of new five-year bonds yielding 4.95 percent. The new paper was due to begin trading later on Friday. (Editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Germany's Zypries says steel probe unwelcome (Adds steel probe)
LONDON, April 21 Taxpayers have recouped all of the 20.3 billion pounds ($26 billion) invested in the bailout of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2008 financial crisis, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday.