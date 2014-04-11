LONDON, April 11 Greek 10-year government bond yields rose on Friday, underperforming other euro zone debt, a day after Greece returned to the market with a well received five-year bond sale.

Ten-year yields stood 4 basis points higher at 6.018 percent.

Greece sold on Thursday 3 billion euros of new five-year bonds yielding 4.95 percent. The new paper was due to begin trading later on Friday. (Editing by Carolyn Cohn)