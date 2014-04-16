LONDON, April 16 Greece's new five-year bond
returned on Wednesday to the yield at which it was sold last
week, after a turbulent few days of trading.
The bond issue - which was Greece's first in four years and
came just two years after the country defaulted - was issued at
a yield of 4.95 percent last Thursday. However, when the bond
was released to trade on Friday morning, the yield shot up with
traders reporting widespread selling.
Some analysts said the final pricing was too aggressive,
which was part of the reason for Friday's sell-off. Others said
a high allocation of bonds to hedge funds, investors notorious
for having short-term trading strategies, proved problematic.
Yields were spotted over 5.1 percent last
Friday, but have since fallen back amid strong demand for
peripheral bonds and expectations of asset purchases from the
European Central Bank.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia)