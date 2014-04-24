* Spain, Italy hit roughly 40 pct of annual funding target
* Supply pressures lift Spanish, Italian yields off recent
lows
* Fitch to revise Spain, Italy ratings on Friday
(Updates prices, adds fresh comments)
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 24 Spanish and Italian bond yields
edged up from their lowest levels in more than eight years on
Thursday as chunky debt sales helped the two countries meet
about 40 percent of their funding targets for this year.
Rising yields are common on days when debt sales are
scheduled as investors make room in their books for the new
paper, but analysts said the smooth completion of the auctions
suggested the pullback was unlikely to be sustained.
The high returns offered by their recovering economies and
prospects of further European Central Bank monetary policy
easing are prompting investors to buy more Spanish and Italian
debt.
The fact that the two countries, once at the forefront of
the euro zone debt crisis, are so advanced in their funding
progress makes this year's rally in their bond markets even more
impressive, some analysts said.
"These countries have excellent access to primary markets.
It's certainly an extra argument to hold on to your long
positions," said Christoph Kind, head of asset allocation at
Frankfurt Trust, referring to bets that bond prices in Spain and
Italy would rise further and implicitly that yields would fall.
The possibility that the ECB may eventually print money to
fight low inflation has been a key driver of the rally in Spain
and Italy and is expected to continue to offer support.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in Amsterdam on Thursday
that a worsening of the inflation outlook would prompt the
central bank to launch broad-based asset purchases, which
economists call quantitative easing.
Fellow Governing Council member Luc Coene was also quoted as
saying a lower-than-expected April reading of euro zone
inflation, due next Wednesday, could trigger policy action.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 4 basis points to
3.09 percent, while Italian 10-year yields added a
similar amount to 3.13 percent. Both remained within touching
distance of recent lows, having fallen roughly one percentage
point since the end of last year.
"We certainly see some supply pressure ... (but) overall
investors are still craving for yield pick-up as you have
ongoing speculation about QE," said Christian Lenk, a strategist
at DZ Bank.
AHEAD OF TARGET
Spain sold 5.6 billion euros in three-, five- and 10-year
debt, slightly above the top range of its target, paying
record-low borrowing costs.
Following the sale, the Spanish Treasury has reached more
than 43 percent of its gross 133 billion euro bond issuance
target for this year versus 40 percent in January-April last
year. That compares with 38 percent in 2012, 36 percent in 2011
and 32 percent in 2010.
On Wednesday, Spain said higher-than-predicted tax receipts
and falling financing costs will allow the government to cut net
debt issuance for this year from an estimated 65 billion euros.
Neighbour Italy sold 5 billion euros of zero-coupon and
inflation-linked bonds, taking its year-to-date fundraising to
nearly 39 percent of its 2014 goal. Rome has another auction
scheduled in April at which it plans to sell up to 9 billion
euros in bonds.
"Recent auctions have been very successful and good progress
has been made on the funding front so far. The strong rally we
have seen is not only due to domestics but also non-domestic
buyers becoming quite comfortable holding this type of risk,"
said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at Citi.
In what could further boost sentiment towards the euro
zone's lower-rated debt markets, Fitch is due to reassess its
BBB rating of Spain and BBB+ rating of Italy on Friday.
Analysts expect the negative outlook on Italy's rating to be
changed to stable and do not rule out rating upgrades on the
back of the two countries' improved access to funding.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)