* Markets welcome Portuguese plans for "clean" bailout exit
* Portuguese bond yields at 8-year lows
* Some expect ECB to stop sterilising bond purchases
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 6 Yields on the euro zone's
lower-rated bonds hit record lows on Tuesday as investors
welcomed Portugal's plans for a "clean" exit from its bailout
and continued to expect some future easing of ECB monetary
policy.
Following in the footsteps of Ireland, Portugal said it
would end its international bailout this month without a back-up
loan. Barely two years ago, Lisbon had been seen
as at risk of defaulting on its debts.
Rather than worrying about the lack of a future safety net,
market participants saw Portugal's move as confirmation the euro
zone debt crisis was subsiding.
Portuguese 10-year yields were last 4 basis
points lower on the day at 3.60 percent. They had hit an
eight-year low of 3.59 percent earlier, according to Reuters
data.
By comparison, they had soared to more than 17 percent at
the height of the crisis in 2011-2012. Few predicted then that a
country whose debt stands at 1.3 times its economic output and
still struggles with high unemployment could regain investor
confidence so swiftly.
"Despite these challenges ... we believe Portugal's bailout
exit represents an important symbolic transition from the worst
of the crisis," said Dennis Shen, economic associate at
AllianceBernstein.
Other yields in the euro zone's weaker states were also 2-3
basis points lower. Ten-year yields in Spain, Italy and Ireland
reached record lows at 2.95 percent, 3.015 percent
and 2.755 percent, respectively.
The trend of falling yields was supported by expectations
the European Central Bank may ease monetary policy further, as
inflation remains below expectations and more than a percentage
point below target.
ECB STERILISATION
No rate cut is seen at the ECB's meeting on Thursday, and
any move to print money by buying assets is likely to be some
way off. However, recent stress in money markets has rekindled
some expectations of another liquidity injection.
That could come from suspending weekly ECB deposit tenders.
Those are aimed at draining from the market an amount equal to
the outstanding volume of government bonds the central bank
bought through its Security Market Programme (SMP) at the height
of the crisis.
The so-called "sterilisation" operations were introduced to
quell any concerns that the SMP was directly financing state
budgets, something the ECB is not allowed to do. Suspending them
would release 167.5 billion euros in the market.
Speculation that the ECB might consider such a move picked
up at the end of last month when overnight bank-to-bank Eonia
lending rates spiked above the 0.25 percent refinancing rate.
Consequently, the ECB failed to drain the full intended amount.
Last month's failure, coupled with an increased take-up from
banks at the ECB's weekly offerings of unlimited loans, was the
equivalent of a liquidity injection, which eased tensions in the
money market. Eonia rates have fallen back to 0.126 percent.
But on Tuesday, cheap overnight money again led to a small
take-up of ECB loans from banks and almost full sterilisation of
the SMP programme at the ECB's regular liquidity operations.
This effectively pulls money out of the banking system and
could bring back upward pressure on overnight interest rates,
which may create discomfort within the ECB. It wants rates to
remain low and stable to support the still-fragile economic
recovery in the euro zone.
"(Money-market rates) are flipping around all the time. The
only way to solve this is with counter measures," said Rabobank
market economist Elwin de Groot, adding that such measures
included rate cuts and a suspension of the SMP sterilisation.
