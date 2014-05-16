LONDON May 16 Lower-rated euro zone bond prices
slipped on Friday, deepening sharp falls on Thursday triggered
by nervousness about the stability of the Greek government, a
tax on foreign holders of Greek bonds, and weak growth.
The rally in peripheral government bonds had been fairly
steady since the start of the year, but some analysts suggested
the reversal might be more than a blip.
"There will be some investors that are concerned, and should
take into consideration that is not just a one-day movement but
something more prolonged," said Daniel Lenz, strategist at DZ
Bank.
The yield on Greek 10-year government bonds was
up 4 basis points at 6.87 percent, following a jump of over half
a percentage point on Thursday.
Italian, Portuguese and Irish
10-year bonds also rose 4 bps, to 2.73, 3.75 and
3.12 percent respectively, while Spain's were 1 bp
higher at 3.02 percent.
Thursday's price falls were largely attributed by traders to
a Greek government circular detailing capital gains tax that
would apply to non-resident holders of Greek debt between 2012
and 2013.
Greece's government said the document had only sought to
clarify that the previous tax regime of 33 percent on foreign
legal entities and 20 percent on individuals had been abolished
in 2014, although it later withdrew the document.
Strategists said the Greek tax regime could have
implications for how governments, desperate to balance their
widening budget deficits, may look for future private sector
contributions. Italy was quick to deny that it had any plans for
a retroactive tax.
"The price action was very telling ... it just showed how
fast such a stampede can be generated to avoid any such
confiscatory actions," said KCG strategist Ioan Smith.
Others pointed out that double taxation agreements in Europe
would exempt many investors from such a tax, adding that the
shift in market sentiment was more likely a response to Greece's
fragile political situation ahead of European elections.
Expected gains for Greek eurosceptic parties in next week's
election might erode domestic support for the ruling coalition
and potentially trigger a general election.
In addition, EU economic growth came in much lower than
expected on Thursday, weighed down by shrinking output in Italy
and Portugal.
The slowdown is increasing pressure on the European Central
Bank to ease monetary policy further, with markets now broadly
expecting its June meeting to introduce a package of policies,
including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures
aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms.
Until that materialises, strategists say peripheral yields
may continue to edge higher. Ireland, however, could get a boost
later on Friday, with Moody's scheduled to review its rating.