* Greek yields hit highest in nearly 2 months before
retracing
* Greece considering scrapping controversial tax liability
* Government fragility evident ahead of EU elections
(Recasts with late moves)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 16 Greek bond yields rose to their
highest in nearly two months on Friday as the tiny market was
hit for a second day by uncertainty over a tax on foreign
holders of Greek debt and the stability of the government going
into EU elections.
Two finance ministry sources told Reuters that Greece
planned to scrap the tax liability on capital gains for foreign
holders of Greek bonds booked over 2012-2013, aiming to soothe
investor fears that Athens was planning to collect the tax
retroactively.
Such fears caused Greek 10-year yields to rise by
half-a-percentage point on Thursday and another 15 basis points
on Friday to reach 6.97 percent, their highest since March 21.
Yields fell slightly late in the day, but they
were still 5 bps up on the day at 6.88 percent, with traders
saying a government move to scrap the tax liability would not
immediately draw back investors who exited Greece this week.
"It doesn't take much more than a combination of strange
news and yield levels which many consider quite low to spark an
exiting of trades," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at
Commerzbank.
"The market seems to have calmed down a bit. But it's still
a bit shaky and for Greece, with EU elections coming up the next
couple of sessions could be ... volatile."
Investors see next week's European parliament elections as a
risk because a strong showing of support for Greek opposition
parties may weaken the already fragile ruling coalition and
potentially pave the way for national elections.
Some of the Greek parties are against the bailout programme
agreed with international lenders.
"The state of the government is at risk if a majority vote
for parties that do not support the reforms agreed by the
government," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed
income research at Sunrise Brokers.
VOLATILITY
Greek yields have fallen steadily by more than 250 bps since
the start of the year, but analysts fear a reversal which
started with some hedge funds selling bonds could prove to be
more than just a blip.
"If volatility regains momentum, then the risk assessment
for other investors may change," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick
Jacq said.
The jitters in Greece sparked a rise in yields in the rest
of the euro zone periphery. Portuguese 10-year yields
were last 7 bps higher on the day at 3.792
percent.
However, in Italy and Spain buyers reappeared after yields
surpassed 3 percent. Spanish yields were 5 bps
down on the day at 2.96 percent and Italian yields
fell 2 bps to 3.06 percent.
"Portugal and Greece are very illiquid markets, but Spain
and Italy are in a much better shape technically," said
Commerzbank's Schnautz. "Today's session, the fact that they
rebounded, should increase confidence in those markets."
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Susan Fenton)