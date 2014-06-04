* Sell-off subsides as policy easing looms
* Media reports reiterate ECB dovishness
* Periphery steadies on strong PMI data
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 4 Euro zone sovereign bonds firmed
up on Wednesday as investors prepared for what is expected to be
a strong set of policy easing measures from the European Central
Bank.
A bout of nervousness that gripped the market on Tuesday as
investors feared the ECB may not deliver enough to stave off
weakening inflation and low growth, appeared to have subsided,
said strategists.
"There was nervousness because in the past investors have
looked for central banks to hold their hands and have been
burned. But investors also realise that the ECB has now taken a
much more serious tone," said Simon Peck, an interest rate
strategist at RBS.
Media reports released overnight reiterated the ECB's dovish
stance for market participants. Bloomberg cited unnamed central
bank officials as saying ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to
signal that any rate cut this week won't necessarily be the last
even though the deposit rate is expected to move into negative
territory for the first time.
One official added that an anticipated scheme designed to
boost lending to small and mid-sized firms could see the ECB
offering banks funding equivalent to 5 percent of their
outstanding loan portfolios.
Commerzbank estimates that such a scheme, based on all
outstanding euro area bank loans, could amount to as much as 530
billion euros, while if it is just limited to non-financial
peripheral corporations it would be around 90 billion euros.
Ten-year German bond yields, the benchmark for
euro zone lending, opened one basis point lower at 1.35 percent,
reversing some of Tuesday's losses which saw yields rise as much
as seven basis points.
The firmer backdrop bodes well as Germany looks to raise 4
billion euros through the sale of a five-year bond by auction
later on Wednesday. The last two auctions from Germany have
resulted in technical failures, with the Bundesbank retaining a
large share to allow the government to sell its targeted amount.
In the periphery, Spanish and Italian
bonds were unchanged at 2.86 and 2.99 percent,
respectively.
Spain's service sector expanded for the seventh month
running in May, while Italy's expanded for the second straight
month, data showed on Wednesday.
France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, remained the
laggard, with its service activity falling back into
contraction.
Euro zone business growth also eased in May, with final data
coming in below initial estimates.
While many argue the differing economic cycles on either
side of the Atlantic have seen a decoupling in U.S. and euro
zone rates products, investors will still be keeping a close eye
on U.S. ADP employment data due out later on Wednesday.
That data, a precursor to Friday's nonfarm payroll release,
comes amid calls from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials to
start raising rates steeply once it has finished winding down
its programme of asset buying.