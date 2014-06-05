Spain's PM says EU and Mercosur could reach accord for trade deal this year
SAO PAULO, April 25 Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said an accord for a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union could be reached this year.
LONDON, June 5 The two-year U.S. Treasury note yield premium over German equivalents rose to its highest in seven years on Thursday with expectations the European Central Bank will ease policy later in thee day supporting German bonds' outperformance.
The two-year yield gap between the U.S. and Germany - the euro zone benchmark issuer - has expanded over the past months, as the ECB primed the market for aggressive monetary policy measures to stave off deflation while the U.S. Federal Reserve was trimming its monetary stimulus. The premium hit just over 35 basis points, its widest since mid-2007.
"People are generally long Europe versus the U.S. and even UK gilts on diverging central bank policies. It's been a very popular trade," one trader said. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. interest rate futures fell on Tuesday in a broad bond market selloff as traders saw more than a 50 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise rates twice more by year end after the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday.