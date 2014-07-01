* Portuguese bonds claw back some of Monday's losses
* Naked short selling ban on Banco Espirito shares stems
sell-off
* Other lower-rated euro zone yields dip on ECB outlook
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 1 Portuguese bond yields fell on
Tuesday as investors saw limited fallout for the sovereign debt
from a probe into three holding companies of the country's
biggest bank.
Uncertainty over Banco Espirito Santo since news of the
investigation by Luxembourg's justice authorities drove its
shares down around 16 percent on Monday, had prompted some
investors to take profit on a sharp rally this year in
Portuguese bonds.
The bonds rebounded on Tuesday after market regulators in
Lisbon and London banned naked short-selling of the bank's
shares appeared to stem the stock sell-off.
BES shares earlier fell more than 13 percent to their lowest
since July last year, before rallying to be up 5 percent by 1202
GMT.
Bond traders and analysts said the recent rise in Portuguese
yields was also attracting new buyers who were confident that
the country was still on the right path with its fiscal reforms
and would weather this round of negative news.
"Portugal has been one of those countries that's shown over
time that it's doing the right things in terms of austerity,"
said Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green. "Growth has been
encouraging, they are able to fund at decent levels. Taking all
this into account, it's not an issue than cannot be overcome."
Portuguese 10-year yields were last 8.6 basis
points lower at 3.59 percent, having risen as much as 10 bps on
Monday. They were, however, still about 40 bps up from 2005 lows
around 3.25 percent hit three weeks ago.
ECB OUTLOOK
Junk-rated Portugal successfully completed its bailout deal
in May and returned to the bond market this year with regular
debt auctions which have been well bid. The rejection of some
budget cuts by the constitutional court earlier this month
caused only brief selling pressure in the market.
The bonds were among the best performers in peripheral euro
zone bond markets in the first half after the European Central
Bank took unprecedented monetary policy measures, fuelling a
two-year rally.
Final data showing euro zone manufacturing activity eased in
June to its lowest since November confirmed the bloc's feeble
economic growth.
Weak inflation numbers on Monday only served to reinforce
bets the ECB could easy policy further, though the fact it did
not deteriorate from May's 0.5 percent reading gave the bank
room to hold off on further steps at this week's meeting.
"The ECB will certainly take this data into account and EMU
inflation remains at a very low level and this rather supports
the dovish tone of the ECB in general but not changing their
view for now," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.
"This should keep yields subdued but we don't expect much of
a move before Thursday's ECB meeting and also the (U.S.)
non-farm payrolls."
Spanish 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at
2.66 percent with Italian equivalents down 1 basis point at 2.74
percent.
