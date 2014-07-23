* Any tougher Russia sanctions seen hitting German growth * Spanish yields hit record lows as ECB seen supporting economy * Lower-rated euro zone bond yields flat to lower (Updates with Spanish yields hitting new lows, fresh quote) By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia LONDON, July 23 German bond yields fell back towards record lows on Wednesday as worries over the threat of tougher EU sanctions on Russia and their potential impact on the euro zone's feeble economic growth underpinned demand for Bunds. Growth concerns lead to expectations that the European Central Bank would act to support the economy if needed, boosting demand for high-yielding assets as well and pushing 10-year Spanish yields to new record lows. The European Union threatened Russia on Tuesday with harsher sanctions over Ukraine that could inflict wider damage on its economy following the downing of a Malaysian airliner, but it delayed action for a few days. The sanctions could hit the European economy as well, with Germany most at risk given its strong trade links with Russia. German 10-year yields fell 3 basis points to 1.147 percent , not far from the record low of 1.126 percent hit at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in mid-2012. Other top-rated euro zone bond yields were down by a similar amount. "The market remains nervous because of the geopolitical environment and Bunds look well underpinned at this juncture," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "The EU are talking tough but they are not taking any further action imminently. But clearly if the situation deteriorates further between Russia and the EU then further sanctions are possible and that would have ramifications for the euro area economy, especially Germany." Market participants also expect some of the hefty bond redemptions and coupon repayments, estimated at over 40 billion euros, due at the end of the month from Spain and Italy keep supporting euro zone bonds. Italian 10-year yields fell 4 bps lower at 2.74 percent while Spanish equivalents hit a new record low at 2.547 percent. Underpinning demand for high-yielding assets, minutes from this month's Bank of England meeting showed policymakers remained concerned that raising rates too early might hurt the economy. "The BoE is seen as the most likely to hike rates at some point of the top three central banks, so the market is probably relieved that they remain relaxed," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers. MONEY MARKETS Yields on shorter-dated euro zone bonds were also a touch lower. Some market strategists had expected a fall in spare cash in the banking system as banks repay a bumper 21 billion euros in emergency loans to the ECB and a lower-than forecast take-up of one-week loans to push money market rates and short-term bonds yields higher. Excess liquidity was expected to fall below 100 billion euros for the first time since May. However, there was little sign of stress. Other strategists said short-term yields and money market rates were likely to remain subdued as excess liquidity was set to get a boost in September when the ECB offers banks a fresh round of cheap four-year loans. "The fact that there's a possibility of a huge rise in liquidity in September will cap any upward pressure in Eonia and short-term rates driven by a fall in excess liquidity," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING. The euro overnight interbank lending rate edged down to 0.04 percent on Tuesday from 0.048 percent on Monday, staying near the upper end of the 2 to 5 basis point range it has traded in during the last month. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)