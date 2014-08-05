LONDON Aug 5 Greek 10-year bond yields hit a two-month high on Tuesday, as Brussels considered lighter-touch supervision of the bailed-out country that strategists say is still vulnerable to external shocks and unable to meet its commitments to reform.

Ten-year yields hit 6.403 percent, some 24 basis points higher on the day, a level last seen on June 5. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Marius Zaharia)