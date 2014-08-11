LONDON Aug 11 German Bund futures fell on
Monday after Moscow said on Friday it had finished military
exercises in southern Russia, curbing flows into assets
perceived as safe havens.
The exercises were criticised by the United States as
provocative as relations between Russia and the West hit a
post-Cold War low over the conflict in Ukraine between Kiev
government forces and pro-Moscow separatists.
Bund futures were 24 ticks lower at 149.24, with
10-year German yields rising 2 basis points to
1.07 percent, having hit a record low of 1.024 percent last
week.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)