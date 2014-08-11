* Russia says it had ended military drills near Ukraine
* Israel and the Palestinians strike 72-hour truce
* Uncertainty remains high, top-rated assets to remain bid
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 11 German bond yields bounced off
record lows on Monday after Moscow said it had finished military
exercises near Ukraine, while Israel and the Palestinians agreed
a ceasefire, curbing flows into top-rated assets.
But market moves were limited as uncertainty remained high
and investors saw risks of further flare-ups.
Bund futures fell 9 ticks to 149.39, with 10-year
German yields rising 1 basis point to 1.06
percent, having hit a record low of 1.024 percent on Friday.
Bunds, seen as among the safest assets in the world, have
gained especially from the conflict between the West and Russia
over Ukraine. Economic sanctions imposed by both sides are
expected to take their toll on the euro zone's economic
recovery, which is already fragile and uneven.
"We're seeing some relief from the Gaza ceasefire and also
on the Ukrainian front there's a bit of a step-back there," said
Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.
"But overall there's still a huge amount of uncertainty on
both fronts. No one seems to know how these will play out and
you can get big swings on very little information."
Late on Friday, Moscow's Defence Ministry said it stopped
drills in southern Russia, easing fears that it could invade
eastern Ukraine.
But talk of a ceasefire in Ukraine, a possibility raised by
a pro-Russian separatist leader on Saturday, evaporated as
government forces pushed to recapture Donetsk.
In the Middle East, Israel and the Palestinians agreed on
Sunday to a new 72-hour truce in Gaza.
In Iraq, U.S. air strikes against Islamic state targets were
seen by some analysts as aiding stability, curbing risks of oil
supply disruptions from OPEC's second-largest producer.
BUSY AUGUST
The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have kept
traders on their toes at the start of a month known for very low
activity due to the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere.
Last week's volumes in Bund futures were, at 3.5 million
lots, the largest since June and above a weekly average of just
below 3 million in 2014. Volumes in Italian BTP futures
were the highest since May at just below 360,000 lots.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields
each fell 3 basis points to 2.55 percent and 2.81
percent, respectively.
Italy's Senate passed on Friday a first reading of a hotly
contested constitutional reform bill backed by Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi.
The bill, aimed at making the upper house an unelected body
and drastically reducing its powers, requires many more months
and perhaps a popular referendum in order to become law. But
eventually, Renzi hopes it will end the kind of parliamentary
stalemate left after a deadlocked election last year.
The slow speed of Italy's reforms came under closer scrutiny
in financial markets last week after data showed the euro zone's
third-largest economy slipping back into recession.
Renzi told the Financial Times that Italy would post a
budget deficit of just below the European Union's deficit limit
of 3 percent of gross domestic product without additional fiscal
tightening. April's official forecast was 2.6 percent.
"Structural measures promised by Renzi are still to be seen,
and with last week's poor GDP numbers the time is running out,"
said Suvi Kosonen, an analyst at Nordea.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Andrew Heavens)