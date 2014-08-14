* French 10-year yields within sight of record lows * German Q2 GDP surprisingly contracts; France stagnates (Adds analyst comments, detail) By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Aug 14 German 10-year bond yields fell to a record low on Thursday as disappointing economic data from the euro zone's two largest economies bolstered bets the European Central Bank will have to ease policy again. The German economy shrank by 0.2 percent between April and June, its first contraction in more than a year as foreign trade and investment weighed on growth. It had been forecast to stagnate, according to a Reuters poll.. The French economy flatlined, undershooting forecasts for growth of 0.1 percent. The data fuelled concern an already patchy economic recovery in the euro zone was hitting the skids, with many in the market saying a lack of improvement in the second half of the year would increase pressure on the ECB to print money via a quantitative easing (QE) programme to stimulate growth. German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to 1.012 percent, an all-time low. French 10-year yields were down by a similar amount at 1.41 percent, within sight of a record low of 1.399 percent hit two weeks ago. "Disappointing euro area growth and intensifying disinflation pressures increase the pressure on the ECB for further action in coming months," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. "However, an early move is unlikely as the ECB assesses the impact of the September four-year LTROs (long-term cheap loans to banks). But if the economy disappoints in the second half then the pressure on the ECB to start QE in early 2015 will intensify." Stamenkovic and other strategists say it is a matter of time before German 10-year yields attempt to breach the 1 percent level, taking them further into uncharted territory. Pressure on the ECB to act is already mounting. French Finance Minister Michel Sapin urged the central bank in an op-ed in French daily Le Monde to do more to combat deflationary risks and make the euro more competitive. Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds, which have benefited most from the ECB's loose monetary policy, were slightly lower at 2.72 percent and 2.47 percent respectively, also not far from record lows. "Hopes of ECB action and the quest for return will support peripheral debt markets too," Societe Generale strategists said in a note. (Editing by John Stonestreet)