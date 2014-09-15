* Investors buoyed by S&P ratings lift
* PM Samaras says Greece will not need third bailout
* Fed meeting, Scotland vote pose volatility risks
* Spain's bonds claws back ground after torrid week
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 15 Greek bond yields edged lower on
Monday after Standard & Poor's upgraded the country's credit
rating, saying the economy remained on track to emerge from a
six-year recession.
The upgrade to B from B- late on Friday is a boost for
Greece's fragile coalition government, which is hoping to escape
the constraints of its EU/IMF bailout programme.
Greece is expected to hold negotiations with its lenders on
further debt relief later this year, and Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras told a weekend newspaper he is confident the country
will not need a third bailout.
Greek 10-year bond yields dipped 3 basis
points to 5.70 percent at Monday's open, before paring some of
these gains in afternoon trade.
"The upgrade was by-and-large expected, but it explains the
slight outperformance this morning," said Rainer Guntermann, a
rates strategist at Commerzbank.
Fitch raised Greece's rating to B in March and Moody's
upgraded it to Caa1 in August. In keeping with the broad trend
of ratings upgrades for peripheral Europe, analysts are now
predicting Moody's will pull Slovenia up to investment grade in
a review due on Friday.
Before then, markets are looking to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting on Wednesday for hints of when it might raise
interest rates for the first time in more than eight years.
Any U.S. hike could drive up borrowing costs for euro zone
countries despite the European Central Bank's ultra-loose
monetary policy.
More immediate market volatility in the euro zone could stem
from a closely-fought referendum on Scottish independence from
the United Kingdom being held on Thursday.
Analysts say a 'Yes' vote to break away could hurt bond
markets in countries like Spain and Belgium which also have
separatist movements, driving investors towards traditional safe
haven assets such as German Bunds.
One weekend poll showed the No vote 8 points in front, while
another showed the same lead for the Yes camp and two others a
51-49 percent and 53-47 percent split respectively in favour of
sticking with the union.
Spanish bonds clawed back some ground on Monday, after
suffering their weakest spell in more than a year last week.
Spanish 10-year yields were 1 bps lower at 2.35
percent. Some market participants remained wary ahead of the
Scottish vote, preferring Italian bonds to Spanish ones.
"Catalonia headline risk means we take profits on our long
Italy versus Spain in 5-year bonds and move it to 10-year
(paper)," RBS strategists said in a note.
IRISH SUPPLY
Elsewhere, Ireland's bond yields saw some early weakness as
analysts predicted the government would have to borrow more from
markets in the coming year to replace bailout loans it plans to
pay back to the International Monetary Fund ahead of schedule.
Euro zone finance ministers on Friday backed Ireland's plan
to start paying back some 18 billion euros ($23 billion) of
loans by the end of the year.
While the country's healthy cash balance will cushion some
of this early repayment, some analysts predict bond issuance to
increase by four to five billion euros in both 2014 and 2015.
Any supply increase is likely to be negative for secondary
market prices as countries tend to pay a premium to sell new
debt. In Ireland's case, some say demand may also be limited.
"There is potentially less capacity for the absorption of
this paper than there was before the crisis," said Gianluca
Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise
Brokers, citing the erosion in Ireland's credit rating while
debt levels remain among the highest in the bloc.
Ireland has issued 7 billion of a targeted 8 billion euros
under this year's funding programme, and aims to raise 8-10
billion euros in 2015.
Irish 10-year yields hit a high of 1.90
percent in early trading, some 3 bps higher on the day, before
reversing losses.
(1 US dollar = 0.7724 euro)
(Editing by Catherine Evans/Ruth Pitchford)