* German ZEW investor morale hits lowest since Dec. 2012
* OECD urges more aggressive action from the ECB
* Yields on top-rated bonds also fall
* Spanish yields touch higher as Scottish vote eyed
(Updates with German ZEW data, fresh analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 16 German 10-year yields fell back
below 1 percent on Tuesday as data showed investor morale hit
its lowest in nearly two years in September, suggesting tensions
between Russia and the West had hit Europe's largest economy.
Adding to the grim growth outlook, the OECD on Monday
revised downward its global growth forecasts for major developed
economies, including the euro zone, and urged more aggressive
European Central Bank stimulus to ward off deflation in the
currency bloc.
Price moves in the bond market were, however, modest, with
investors cautious before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
decision on Wednesday and Scotland's independence referendum on
Thursday. The vote may have ripple effects on separatist
movements elsewhere in Europe, particularly in Spain.
Against that backdrop, the market impact of the German ZEW
survey, which showed economic sentiment dropping for a ninth
straight month in September, could be fleeting.
"The ZEW and the OECD lowering the GDP growth expectations
for the euro zone as a whole is probably why we have this slight
bullish bias in German bonds," said Cyril Regnat, a fixed income
strategist at Natixis.
"The mood surrounding the euro zone recovery is far less
optimistic than it was during the first half of this year so the
market is maybe expecting more from the ECB."
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, fell 3 basis points to 0.992 percent.
They rose back above 1 percent last week as speculation
that the Fed could raise interest rates sooner and faster than
previously expected rattled financial markets across the globe.
Yields on other top-rated euro zone bonds also dipped in
modest volumes as investors kept a wary eye on the start of the
Fed's Open Market Committee policy meeting later on Tuesday.
SCOTS, FED EYED
Investors will be scanning the outcome on Wednesday for
clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than
eight years. The market does not expect the Fed to raise rates
until 2015, but recently strong U.S. economic data has led
central bank officials to acknowledge they may need to act
sooner than they thought just a few months ago.
The outlook on the Fed contrasts with the ECB's ultra-loose
monetary policy stance in the face of ultra-low inflation and a
stuttering recovery in the currency bloc.
The ECB surprised markets by cutting interest rates a week
ago and unveiled plans to buy asset-backed securities and
covered bonds, but stopped short of a full-fledged money
printing scheme that would include buying sovereign bonds.
Some in the market doubt the latest measures are enough to
fend off deflation and stimulate growth threatened by
tit-for-tat sanctions between the West and Russia over violence
in Ukraine. They expect the central bank eventually to embark on
money printing, known as quantitative easing.
Peripheral euro zone bonds underperformed their
lower-yielding peers, with Spanish 10-year yields
2.3 bps higher at 2.37 percent.
The yields have bounced off record lows just above 2
percent, hit after the ECB cut, as some investors worry the
Scottish vote will embolden separatists in wealthy Catalonia.
"Spreads have been widening for a few days now. Initially it
was driven by a bit of supply, but also the Scottish vote and
what that means for Catalonia," said Myles Bradshaw, Pimco's
European strategist and portfolio manager.
"What you are seeing is investors just taking some profits
and that has caused Spanish spreads to widen, and a repricing of
the periphery more broadly."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)