LONDON, Sept 25 The yield premium U.S. Treasuries offer over German Bunds traded near 15-year highs on Thursday as markets weighed the timing of future U.S. interest rate hikes against the chance of further monetary stimulus in the euro zone.

Data showing strength in the U.S. housing market and the weakest demand since December for a five-year T-note auction on Wednesday underscored expectations the Federal Reserve is gearing up for rate hikes, although the comments from U.S. central bank officials were mixed.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Fed should be "exceptionally patient" in removing its monetary stimulus, while Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester said the Fed should drop language saying it would hold rates near zero for a "considerable time."

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Ifo index of the German business climate fell in September and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he was ready to stimulate the economy further if needed.

Many market participants believe the ECB will eventually start money-printing via government bond purchases - known as quantitative easing (QE) - having already cut its benchmark rate to close to zero and launched a programme of buying asset-backed securities and covered bonds.

Ten-year German Bund yields were flat at 1.01 percent, while U.S. Treasury yields were 1 basis point lower at 2.56 percent, retreating in early European trade after a four basis point rise during U.S. hours.

The spread between the two, at 155 bps, was within touching distance of recent 15-year highs of 158 bps.

"Stronger than expected housing data has put some pressure on Treasuries ... (while) the downside in Bunds is pretty limited at the moment because the market is increasingly anticipating the ECB will be forced to do QE," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Orlando Green, rate strategist at Credit Agricole, said economic data on Thursday should give further reasons for the spread to remain at historic highs. Money supply figures are unlikely to show improving credit growth in the euro zone, while durable goods data in the United States should be strong, he said.

The yield gap is a key driver of the euro/dollar rate. The euro fell to its lowest in 22 months against the dollar, while the dollar index hit new four-year highs.

The timing of the first U.S. rate hike after years of unprecedented monetary stimulus is being watched by the financial world with concern as a multi-year cross-asset rally could reverse in some regions once U.S. money becomes more expensive.

But that point has yet to be reached.

"Like one investor said, it feels like waiting for the earthquake sitting on top of a seismic rift zone," Societe Generale strategists said in a note.

"Unless you want to shut down house altogether, you are better off having a good time and partying." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)