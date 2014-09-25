By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, Sept 25
The yield premium U.S.
Treasuries offer over German Bunds traded near 15-year highs on
Thursday as markets weighed the timing of future U.S. interest
rate hikes against the chance of further monetary stimulus in
the euro zone.
Data showing strength in the U.S. housing market and the
weakest demand since December for a five-year T-note auction on
Wednesday underscored expectations the Federal Reserve is
gearing up for rate hikes, although the comments from U.S.
central bank officials were mixed.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Fed should be
"exceptionally patient" in removing its monetary stimulus, while
Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester said the Fed should drop language
saying it would hold rates near zero for a "considerable time."
On the other side of the Atlantic, the Ifo index of the
German business climate fell in September and European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said he was ready to stimulate the
economy further if needed.
Many market participants believe the ECB will eventually
start money-printing via government bond purchases - known as
quantitative easing (QE) - having already cut its benchmark rate
to close to zero and launched a programme of buying asset-backed
securities and covered bonds.
Ten-year German Bund yields were flat at 1.01
percent, while U.S. Treasury yields were 1 basis point lower at
2.56 percent, retreating in early European trade after a four
basis point rise during U.S. hours.
The spread between the two, at 155 bps, was within touching
distance of recent 15-year highs of 158 bps.
"Stronger than expected housing data has put some pressure
on Treasuries ... (while) the downside in Bunds is pretty
limited at the moment because the market is increasingly
anticipating the ECB will be forced to do QE," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Orlando Green, rate strategist at Credit Agricole, said
economic data on Thursday should give further reasons for the
spread to remain at historic highs. Money supply figures are
unlikely to show improving credit growth in the euro zone, while
durable goods data in the United States should be strong, he
said.
The yield gap is a key driver of the euro/dollar rate. The
euro fell to its lowest in 22 months against the dollar, while
the dollar index hit new four-year highs.
The timing of the first U.S. rate hike after years of
unprecedented monetary stimulus is being watched by the
financial world with concern as a multi-year cross-asset rally
could reverse in some regions once U.S. money becomes more
expensive.
But that point has yet to be reached.
"Like one investor said, it feels like waiting for the
earthquake sitting on top of a seismic rift zone," Societe
Generale strategists said in a note.
"Unless you want to shut down house altogether, you are
better off having a good time and partying."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)