* ECB could ease policy further, Fed seen hiking next year
* U.S. economy outpaces euro zone's, outlooks diverge
* Prospect of first Fed hikes in years makes markets nervous
* 10-yr Bund/Treasury spread vs FX graphic
(Updates prices, adds U.S. durable goods orders data)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 25 The yield premium U.S.
Treasuries offer over German Bunds stood near 15-year highs on
Thursday as markets weighed prospects of U.S. interest rate
hikes against the chance of more monetary stimulus in the euro
zone.
Though weak U.S. durable goods orders data helped Treasuries
regain a little ground over German bonds, strength in the
housing market and the weakest demand since December for a
five-year T-note auction on Wednesday underscored expectations
the Federal Reserve is gearing up for rate hikes.
Comments by U.S. officials this week also highlighted that
debate was still raging within the central bank.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Fed should be
"exceptionally patient" in removing its monetary stimulus, while
Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester said the Fed should drop language
saying it would hold rates near zero for a "considerable time."
In Europe, lending to euro zone households and companies
contracted for the 28th month in a row in August and the Ifo
German business climate index fell for the fifth straight month
in September. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
he was ready to stimulate the economy further if needed.
Many market participants believe the ECB will eventually
start printing money via government bond purchases - known as
quantitative easing (QE). It has already cut its benchmark
interest rate to close to zero and said it will buy asset-backed
securities and covered bonds.
Ten-year German Bund yields were 3 basis
points down at 0.97 percent, while U.S. Treasury yields were 4
bps down at 2.52 percent, retreating further after the durable
goods data.
The U.S.-German spread was 155 bps, within touching distance
of recent 15-year highs of 158 bps. link.reuters.com/sah92w
"The expectation of more stimulus by the ECB should continue
to underpin euro zone bonds as the winding down of QE in the
U.S. is ongoing and expected to be completed in October," said
Michiel de Bruin, head of global rates at F&C Investments.
"This is likely to be the trigger for a rise in yields in
the run-up to a hike in interest rates, possibly in the first
quarter of 2015. By contrast, the timeline for rate rises is
much more extended in the euro zone."
PARTY TIME
The yield gap is a key driver of the euro/dollar exchange
rate. The euro fell to its lowest in 22 months against
the dollar, while the dollar index against a basket of
currencies hit new four-year highs.
The financial world is watching with concern the timing of
the first U.S. rate hike after years of unprecedented monetary
stimulus: a multi-year cross-asset rally could reverse in some
regions once U.S. money becomes more expensive. link.reuters.com/qeh92w
But that point has yet to be reached.
"Like one investor said, it feels like waiting for the
earthquake sitting on top of a seismic rift zone," Societe
Generale strategists said in a note.
"Unless you want to shut down house altogether, you are
better off having a good time and partying."
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Graphics by
Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson/Ruth Pitchford)