* Bund yields edge down, pull away from Spain, Italy

* ECB hopes expected to stem equity-related weakness

* Falling liquidity weakens ECB policy belief (Retops, adds fresh quotes, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 26 Investors parked cash in core euro zone government bonds on Friday as weakness in global stock markets weighed on their appetite for risk.

Yields on the euro zone's benchmark 10-year German government bonds fell 2 basis points to 0.95 percent, pulling further away from their Spanish and Italian equivalents which were unchanged at 2.15 and 2.36 percent, respectively.

With global stock markets having one of their worst weeks since March, analysts said some investors had shifted money out of equities into safe-haven bonds as the end of the month loomed.

"Bond markets have responded to the general risk off moves, responding to the fairly sharp selloff in equities yesterday," said Anton Heese, a rates strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"It makes sense that if you are in a risk-off environment you would expect peripheral spreads to be widening as well."

Others said however that any relative weakness in the periphery could be short-lived as weak data and questions over recent ECB easing policies raised expectations that it may eventually adopt a broad-based asset purchase programme known as quantitative easing (QE).

"There is clearly lower risk appetite in the market and we are see some rebalancing of portfolios," ING senior rates strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

"But we should see this dissipate in the coming weeks as investors become ever more convinced that the ECB will have to take more drastic action on the policy front."

Further evidence of the dire economic outlook in the single-currency bloc came as the Italian Treasury said it was preparing to cut its growth forecasts and raise budget deficit targets.

"The data coming out in recent months shows not just that the recovery is sluggish but that there isn't much of a recovery at all," said RBC's European economist Timo del Carpio.

One government bond trader said the data only added "further fuel to the flames" for more ECB easing.

MORE NEEDED

Banks are set to repay around 5 billion euros of the ECB's long-term loans (LTROs) next week, which will further erode excess liquidity in the market despite the central bank's best efforts to keep the system awash with cash.

The repayments come after a sizable 19.9 billion was paid back this week, but was below the 9.5 billion euros money market traders polled by Reuters had expected.

A tame take-up for the ECB's first offering of new targeted long-term loans, and poor demand at its weekly refinancing operation, has only succeeded in pushing liquidity up to about 122 billion euros so far.

ECB chief Mario Draghi has committed to expanding the central bank's balance sheet back to levels seen in 2012, but with its current policies apparently underwhelming the market, some see this as hard to do without a broad bond-buying scheme.

"If the TLTROs are just replacing other funding facilities... then the balance sheet expansion may be quite modest," said Morgan Stanley's Heese.

"That paves the way for increased speculation that the ECB will have to resort to QE."

Overnight bank-to-bank rates dipped back into negative territory at Thursday's fixing having earlier this week been at the highest level, when stripping out month-end spikes, since August. Lower levels of excess liquidity tend to drive up money market rates.

Analysts are predicting a rocky road for money markets as liquidity dwindles with hopes on the next big injection pinned on the TLTRO offering in December.

The December tranche is expected to total 175 billion euros, according to the median forecast from 21 money market traders polled on Monday. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)