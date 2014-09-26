* CIO Bill Gross leaves Pimco

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 26 Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields rose on Friday after Bill Gross said he had left the world's biggest bond fund Pimco, which has large investments in euro zone peripheral debt.

At the start of the year, Pimco, which manages $2 trillion worth of assets as a group, said it had its largest ever position in the periphery. Some investors fear that a new chief investment officer may have a different view on those bonds.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose 4 basis points on the day to 2.40 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields rose 5 bps to 2.20 percent. Both remained close to their record lows.

Ten-year German yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis point to 0.97 percent.

"You have low spreads versus Bunds and you now know that possibly one of the biggest holders might be forced to sell. It's not a good combination," said Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager at Kames Capital.

Fears that investors in Pimco's funds might cash out following the 70-year-old's departure had a widespread, cross-asset impact on the market, hurting both U.S. Treasuries and stocks. About half the total assets of its flagship Total Return Fund, which manages just over a tenth of the group's assets, was invested in Treasuries.

But the Total Return Fund has seen its 16th straight month of outflows in August anyway performance has lagged its peers and the wider bond market.

"They've been suffering outflows for a protracted period and it hasn't stopped the yield curve flattening," said Robin Marshall, a fixed income director at Smith & Williamson, refering to yields on long-term bonds falling towards ultra-low short-term yields.

"The forces for flatter curves are very powerful: low inflation rates, the likelihood of slow and shallow interest rate tightening cycles, weak growth outlooks."

PIMCO'S VORTEX

Marshall said investors could not draw any firm conclusions on which assets might be affected by Gross's departure. He said a fund of that size was likely to have substantial positions in swaps and futures markets, making it difficult to assess the exact positioning relative to an asset class or region.

"You could disappear into a vortex trying to figure out their positioning," Marshall said.

Peripheral bonds were under selling pressure even before Gross announced his departure.

Analysts said it could all be short-lived as weak data and questions over recent European Central Bank easing policies raised expectations that it may eventually adopt a broad-based asset purchase programme known as quantitative easing (QE).

"There is clearly lower risk appetite in the market and we are see some rebalancing of portfolios," ING senior rates strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

"But we should see this dissipate in the coming weeks as investors become ever more convinced that the ECB will have to take more drastic action on the policy front." (Editing by Catherine Evans)