By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 6 Most euro zone bond yields fell on Monday after data showing German industrial orders dropped at their fastest rate since 2009 in August revived expectations of further monetary easing.

The European Central Bank gave no hints last week that it was in any hurry to take more easing measures, instead giving extra details about plans it announced in September to buy asset backed securities and covered bonds.

But a worsening economic outlook for the euro zone means parts of the market think it is only a matter of time before the ECB starts buying government bonds to pump money into the economy, a measure known as quantitative easing (QE).

German orders fell 5.7 percent on the month, undershooting expectations of a 2.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll.

"The economy is not running at full speed, price pressures will remain very, very low in this environment and this is sparking some QE speculation among some investors," said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

"That's overriding the fact that Draghi did not explicitly announce more details on possible QE last Thursday."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will cut its estimates for German growth in 2014 and 2015 to about 1.5 percent for each year because of the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, German magazine Der Spiegel said on Sunday.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 3 basis points to 0.91 percent - just 4 bps away from their record lows. They had touched 0.95 percent after the ECB meeting.

Other euro zone yields fell 1-4 bps, with political jitters leaving Spanish and Greek debt trailing, in what strategists said was a light session in terms of trading volumes.

Portugal's 10-year bonds were the best performers on the day, with yields some 4 bps lower at 3.04 percent.

"I've always been quite sceptical about QE," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"But looking at these data now and the dynamics that we've seen over the past couple of months, they are pointing to a scenario where QE will be invoked at some point."

UNDER THE SURFACE

For other market participants QE remains a more distant prospect. They note the measure is opposed by Germany and say it will take a serious deflation scare to get everybody on board.

One trader pointed to reports saying the European Commission is likely to reject France's push for a higher budget deficit in 2015 as a sign of tensions between policymakers.

"There's a lot of conflict underneath the surface and it make you think that QE is questionable," the trader said.

A French presidential official said Paris does not expect its 2015 budget bill to be rejected at European Union level.

The perceived rise QE expectations also did little to stem the recent sell off in Greek debt. Ten-year yields were some 10 bps higher on the day at 6.48 percent.

The Greek government, which is due to hold a confidence vote this week, unveiled its 2015 budget on Monday which outlined plans to issue seven- and 10-year bonds in the months ahead.

Investors are worried that the country's eagerness to replace the strict conditions of its bailout aid with private funding could torpedo its chances of future debt relief.

Spanish debt also languished as polls showed support for Spain's ruling conservatives had sunk to its lowest level since its election victory in 2011.

Ten-year yields rose 2 bps to 2.14 percent, as voters and investors continue to worry about separatist rumblings in the country's well-off Catalonia region. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)