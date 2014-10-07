* Greece denies reports that EU/IMF visit ends abruptly
* Spain sells 5-year inflation-linked bond via syndication
* Weak German data revives ECB easing bets
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 7 Greek government bond yields rose
to a one-week high on Tuesday after a newspaper reported that
the country's EU/IMF lenders had interrupted their bailout
review over a disagreement with Greek officials. The government
denied the report.
The Greek newspaper To Vima had reported that the EU/IMF
troika was leaving a day ahead of schedule, having failed to
agree on any outstanding issues, and before a vote of confidence
expected later this week.
Government officials and a source close to the talks denied
the reports. They said the inspectors were expected to leave
this week for an annual conference of the IMF and World Bank in
Washington. They will return to Athens after
European bank stress tests are announced, Greek officials said.
Greek 10-year bond yields rose as high as 6.80
percent, up 33 basis points on the day, and they have not fully
retreated after the denials. They last traded 6.71 percent.
Greek bonds came under selling pressure in recent weeks as
Athens said it wanted to end its bailout programme early and
stand on its own feet by using financial markets.
Investors see two risks. The end of the bailout programme
also means the end of policy supervision, raising the prospect
of Greece loosening its fiscal strings too much.
Also, if Athens starts to rely heavily on market funding,
the share of privately held debt will grow. That might make it
more attractive for the government to impose losses on
bondholders if Greece needs to restructure its debt again.
The newspaper report increased the market's worries that
Greece is determined to go it alone.
"Once Greece is out there on its own feet, it becomes more
vulnerable and the risk of another restructuring increase," said
Gianluca Ziglio, an analyst at Sunrise Brokers.
Traders also cited uncertainty over the confidence vote and
the risk of snap elections further down the line as putting
pressure on Greek bonds.
SPANISH LINKER
Elsewhere, early selling pressure on Spanish bonds abated
just before the European close as a syndicated sale of a
five-year inflation linked bond found good demand. Ten-year
yields were flat on the day at 2.15 percent.
The 5 billion-euro sale drew bids of almost 12 billion,
which is considered a strong result amid waning interest in
inflation-linked bonds broadly as the outlook for price growth
anywhere in the developed world remains subdued.
The five-year, five-year forward rate, the ECB's preferred
measure of the market's long-term inflation expectations, fell
to a record low of 1.88 percent this week after
ECB President Mario Draghi gave no hint last Thursday the bank
was in any hurry to deliver further monetary easing.
Data on Tuesday showing the biggest drop in German factory
output in 5 1/2 years, the second consecutive day of grim
industrial figures from the euro zone's biggest economy, kept
speculation of more easing alive, however.
"The net read (of the data) is stagnation and possibly a
recession. This overlays the more bleak data across much of
Europe and is one factor why we think that it is still only a
matter of time before the ECB is forced into sovereign (bond
purchases)," RBS strategists said in a note.
"As such we remain long core and periphery."
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by
Larry King)