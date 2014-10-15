By Marius Zaharia LONDON, Oct 15 German Bund yields fell to a record low on Wednesday as worries over a deteriorating euro zone economic outlook, fed by another credit rating blow for France, dominated the market. Data releases continued to undershoot expectations, with the latest being a 0.6 percent fall in Finnish economic output in August that followed a revised decline of 1.2 percent in July. That followed a German business survey on Tuesday that fuelled concerns that the euro zone's largest economy may face recession. There also seems little point in looking elsewhere in the region for a growth kick. Fitch placed France's AA+ rating on negative watch late on Tuesday, citing risks to the economic outlook and deficit-reduction plans. That followed Standard & Poor's revision of France's AA outlook to negative from stable last week. German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for borrowing costs in the euro zone, hit a record low of 0.824 percent, 2 basis points lower on the day. "Given the already very low yield level, Bunds are likely to find it increasingly difficult to advance further," said Manfred Bucher, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank. "However, they remain well supported amid increasing scepticism on the economy and deflation concerns." France's 10-year yields also edged lower to 1.20 percent, with the ratings move not hurting the appeal of its debt as markets are focused more on the impact a weakening outlook would have on central bank policy. Expectations the European Central Bank could eventually launch a large-scale bond buying programme, known as quantitative easing (QE), have boosted a two-year-old debt rally in recent months. Further pressuring the ECB to ease policy, a closely-watched measure of the market's medium-to-long-term inflation expectations reached a new record low. The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which currently shows where markets expect 2024 inflation forecasts to be in 2019, last traded at 1.7690 percent. Annual inflation in the euro zone slowed to just 0.3 percent in September. "With deflation worries still very much to the fore in the euro area and the pressure on the ECB to take further action in coming months, Bunds will remain underpinned in the near term," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)