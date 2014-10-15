By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 15 German Bund yields fell to a
record low on Wednesday as worries over a deteriorating euro
zone economic outlook, fed by another credit rating blow for
France, dominated the market.
Data releases continued to undershoot expectations, with the
latest being a 0.6 percent fall in Finnish economic output in
August that followed a revised decline of 1.2 percent in July.
That followed a German business survey on Tuesday that
fuelled concerns that the euro zone's largest economy may face
recession.
There also seems little point in looking elsewhere in the
region for a growth kick. Fitch placed France's AA+ rating on
negative watch late on Tuesday, citing risks to the economic
outlook and deficit-reduction plans.
That followed Standard & Poor's revision of France's AA
outlook to negative from stable last week.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for borrowing costs in the euro zone, hit a record low
of 0.824 percent, 2 basis points lower on the day.
"Given the already very low yield level, Bunds are likely to
find it increasingly difficult to advance further," said Manfred
Bucher, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank. "However, they
remain well supported amid increasing scepticism on the economy
and deflation concerns."
France's 10-year yields also edged lower to
1.20 percent, with the ratings move not hurting the appeal of
its debt as markets are focused more on the impact a weakening
outlook would have on central bank policy.
Expectations the European Central Bank could eventually
launch a large-scale bond buying programme, known as
quantitative easing (QE), have boosted a two-year-old debt rally
in recent months.
Further pressuring the ECB to ease policy, a closely-watched
measure of the market's medium-to-long-term inflation
expectations reached a new record low. The euro five-year,
five-year breakeven forward, which currently shows
where markets expect 2024 inflation forecasts to be in 2019,
last traded at 1.7690 percent.
Annual inflation in the euro zone slowed to just 0.3 percent
in September.
"With deflation worries still very much to the fore in the
euro area and the pressure on the ECB to take further action in
coming months, Bunds will remain underpinned in the near term,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)