* Fitch places France's AA+ ratings on negative watch
* Measure of inflation expectations falls to new record low
* Recession fears fuel ECB easing expectations
* Greek yields continue climb on political uncertainty
(Updates prices, adds new comments)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 15 German Bund yields fell to a
record low on Wednesday as worries over a deteriorating euro
zone economic outlook, fed by another credit rating blow for
France, and "free falling" inflation expectations dominated the
market.
Yields jumped in Greece, where investors are worrying about
the risk of snap elections and Athens' plans to exit its bailout
early.
Data releases continued to undershoot expectations, with the
latest being a 0.6 percent fall in Finnish economic output in
August that followed a revised decline of 1.2 percent in July.
A key business survey on Tuesday fuelled concerns that
Germany may face recession.
The weak economic data pushed one of the most
closely-watched measures of inflation expectations to new record
lows, increasing the pressure on the European Central Bank to
ease monetary policy further.
"Investors are looking at the risk of quite depressed
economic growth or recession in the euro zone," said Alessandro
Giansanti, senior rates strategist at ING.
"Inflation expectations are in free fall so I think there is
no other option for the ECB then to rush in and buy government
bonds as soon as possible."
There also seems little point in looking elsewhere in the
region for a growth kick. Fitch placed France's AA+ rating on
negative watch late on Tuesday, citing risks to the economic
outlook and deficit-reduction plans.
That followed Standard & Poor's revision of France's AA
outlook to negative from stable last week.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for borrowing costs in the euro zone, hit a record low
of 0.824 percent, 2 basis points lower on the day.
"Given the already very low yield level, Bunds are likely to
find it increasingly difficult to advance further," said Manfred
Bucher, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank. "However, they
remain well supported amid increasing scepticism on the economy
and deflation concerns."
France's 10-year yields also fell to 1.18
percent, with the ratings move not hurting the appeal of its
debt as markets are focused more on the impact a weakening
outlook would have on central bank policy.
FREE FALL
The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward
, which shows where markets expect 2024 inflation
forecasts to be in 2019 was around 1.76 percent, a record low.
It has fallen 20 bps in the past month.
Annual inflation in the euro zone slowed to just 0.3 percent
in September and oil prices around four-year lows are stoking
fears the euro zone could fall into deflation, which could
cripple economic growth even more.
"With deflation worries still very much to the fore in the
euro area and the pressure on the ECB to take further action in
coming months, Bunds will remain underpinned in the near term,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Greece was the only market in the euro zone which ignored
prospects of ECB easing. Ten-year yields rose 55
basis points to 7.60 percent, their highest since March.
Investors fear that an early exit from the bailout programme
would derail Athens' fragile fiscal progress and that snap
elections are inevitable next year when a presidential vote is
held. That brings the prospect of a political deadlock or a
government led by the radical leftist Syriza party, which has
campaigned against austerity.
"Investors are worried that Greece cannot survive alone,"
ING's Giansanti said.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet and
Toby Chopra)