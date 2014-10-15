* Bund yields set for biggest fall in more than a year
* Greek yields near 8 pct, hampering early bailout exit
* Borrowing premiums for fragile periphery rise
* German recession fears fuel ECB easing expectations
* Key inflation expectation measure fall to new low
* Graphic on debt sustainability risk reut.rs/1r7PK2m
By John Geddie and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 15 Global growth worries put German
bond yields on track for their biggest daily fall in over a year
on Wednesday, while investors sold low-rated euro zone debt in
echoes of the euro zone sovereign crisis that traumatised
financial markets in 2012.
Borrowing costs in Athens soared to near eight percent, a
move that may jeopardise the government's plans to exit its
unpopular bailout early, as the premiums that the bloc's other
weak southern states pay to borrow over Germany also edged
higher.
Across the Atlantic, a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales
sent Treasury yields plunging to levels not seen since May 2013,
while markets started to push back their predictions for an
interest rate rise to late 2015. <0#FF:>
The biggest worries centred on a deteriorating euro zone
where the disappearance of growth and "free falling" inflation
expectations moved attention away from the possibility of
further central bank stimulus back to the risk that debt in
peripheral governments could spiral out of control.
"There's been a build-up of weak data that has tipped it
over the edge, with a bit more focus on the ramifications of low
inflation and growth for debt metrics," said Lyn Graham-Taylor,
a fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
The demand for so-called 'safe-haven bonds' pushed German
10-year yields down 8 bps to 0.76 percent, having
earlier set a new low of 0.719 percent, and on track for the
biggest daily fall since September 2013.
Meanwhile, yields on equivalent Portuguese,
Italian and Spanish bonds rose
20bps, 8bps and 4bps, respectively, to 3.28, 2.39 and 2.10
percent.
Versus Germany, yields on Portuguese and Italian bonds hit
two-month highs, while Spain's was near a six-week high.
The moves come after a key business survey on Tuesday
fuelled concerns that Germany - the engine room of the euro zone
economy - may face recession.
Weak data has pushed the European Central's Bank's favoured
gauge of the market's inflation expectations to new lows,
ramping up the pressure on the bank to resort to a sovereign
bond-buying programme, the likes of which were used by the U.S.
and Britain at the height of the last financial crisis.
"Investors are looking at the risk of quite depressed
economic growth or recession in the euro zone," said Alessandro
Giansanti, senior rates strategist at ING.
"Inflation expectations are in free fall so I think there is
no other option for the ECB then to rush in and buy government
bonds as soon as possible."
There also seems little point in looking elsewhere in the
region for a growth kick. Fitch placed France's AA+ rating on
negative watch late on Tuesday, citing risks to the economic
outlook and deficit-reduction plans.
That followed Standard & Poor's revision of France's AA
outlook to negative from stable last week.
The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward
, which shows where markets expect 2024 inflation
forecasts to be in 2019 was around 1.76 percent, a record low.
It has fallen 20 bps in the past month.
Annual inflation in the euro zone slowed to just 0.3 percent
in September and oil prices around four-year lows are stoking
fears the euro zone could fall into deflation, which could
cripple economic growth even more.
"With deflation worries still very much to the fore in the
euro area and the pressure on the ECB to take further action in
coming months, Bunds will remain underpinned in the near term,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
