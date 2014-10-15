* Bund yields set for biggest fall in more than a year * Greek yields near 8 pct, hampering early bailout exit * Borrowing premiums for fragile periphery rise * German recession fears fuel ECB easing expectations * Key inflation expectation measure fall to new low * Graphic on debt sustainability risk reut.rs/1r7PK2m (Recasts and writes through) By John Geddie and Marius Zaharia LONDON, Oct 15 Global growth worries put German bond yields on track for their biggest daily fall in over a year on Wednesday, while investors sold low-rated euro zone debt in echoes of the euro zone sovereign crisis that traumatised financial markets in 2012. Borrowing costs in Athens soared to near eight percent, a move that may jeopardise the government's plans to exit its unpopular bailout early, as the premiums that the bloc's other weak southern states pay to borrow over Germany also edged higher. Across the Atlantic, a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales sent Treasury yields plunging to levels not seen since May 2013, while markets started to push back their predictions for an interest rate rise to late 2015. <0#FF:> The biggest worries centred on a deteriorating euro zone where the disappearance of growth and "free falling" inflation expectations moved attention away from the possibility of further central bank stimulus back to the risk that debt in peripheral governments could spiral out of control. "There's been a build-up of weak data that has tipped it over the edge, with a bit more focus on the ramifications of low inflation and growth for debt metrics," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a fixed income strategist at Rabobank. The demand for so-called 'safe-haven bonds' pushed German 10-year yields down 8 bps to 0.76 percent, having earlier set a new low of 0.719 percent, and on track for the biggest daily fall since September 2013. Meanwhile, yields on equivalent Portuguese, Italian and Spanish bonds rose 20bps, 8bps and 4bps, respectively, to 3.28, 2.39 and 2.10 percent. Versus Germany, yields on Portuguese and Italian bonds hit two-month highs, while Spain's was near a six-week high. The moves come after a key business survey on Tuesday fuelled concerns that Germany - the engine room of the euro zone economy - may face recession. Weak data has pushed the European Central's Bank's favoured gauge of the market's inflation expectations to new lows, ramping up the pressure on the bank to resort to a sovereign bond-buying programme, the likes of which were used by the U.S. and Britain at the height of the last financial crisis. "Investors are looking at the risk of quite depressed economic growth or recession in the euro zone," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rates strategist at ING. "Inflation expectations are in free fall so I think there is no other option for the ECB then to rush in and buy government bonds as soon as possible." There also seems little point in looking elsewhere in the region for a growth kick. Fitch placed France's AA+ rating on negative watch late on Tuesday, citing risks to the economic outlook and deficit-reduction plans. That followed Standard & Poor's revision of France's AA outlook to negative from stable last week. The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward , which shows where markets expect 2024 inflation forecasts to be in 2019 was around 1.76 percent, a record low. It has fallen 20 bps in the past month. Annual inflation in the euro zone slowed to just 0.3 percent in September and oil prices around four-year lows are stoking fears the euro zone could fall into deflation, which could cripple economic growth even more. "With deflation worries still very much to the fore in the euro area and the pressure on the ECB to take further action in coming months, Bunds will remain underpinned in the near term," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. (Additional reporting by Michael Urquhart, editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens)