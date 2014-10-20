LONDON Oct 20 Portuguese government bond yields rose sharply on Monday, as the the main holding company of the Espirito Santo family, Rioforte, headed towards liquidation.

This virtually completes the bankruptcy of the family whose huge debts forced the government's emergency rescue of Portugal's largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo.

Ten-year yields rose 25 basis points to a day's high of 3.56 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Jamie McGeever)