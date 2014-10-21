* China growth weakest in five years in Q3 * Liquidity drought adds to peripheral sell-off * Corporate woes weigh on Portugal By John Geddie LONDON, Oct 21 Cautious investors shed low-rated euro zone bonds in favour of safe-haven German equivalents on Tuesday, as slowing Chinese growth added to concerns over the global economy. While Chinese economic growth slowed slightly less than expected in the third quarter, the data was the weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis and put at risk Beijing's annual growth target for the first time in 15 years. Strategists said this was contributing to a subdued tone, and that with the European Central Bank's bank stress test results due on Sunday, many investors were sitting on the sidelines. "If you speak to traders they tell you that liquidity is extremely low at the moment, and from time to time there are no quotes at all for several bonds," said Felix Herrmann, a strategist at DZ Bank. "Only a few trades can push yields way higher." Portuguese bonds were the worst performers, with investor confidence shaken by the worsening financial troubles of the Espirito Santo family, following the liquidation of the assets of its Rioforte holding company. That also sent Portugal Telecom's shares tanking, prompting a ban on short-selling, as the company faces the risk of having to write off 900 million euros of Rioforte debt it holds. The family's huge debts have already forced an emergency rescue of the country's largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo. Portugal's 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to 3.62 percent, while Greek equivalents rose by 9 bps to 8.16 percent. Italian and Spanish yields were up 4 bps at 2.62 and 2.30, respectively, pulling away from the euro zone benchmark German Bunds which were 1 bps lower at 0.84 pct. Worryingly for investors, growth concerns in Europe have now moved from the bloc's weak southern states to its core. Germany risks coming dangerously close to recession, the central bank said on Monday in a forecast that predicted little or no growth in the second half of the year. Countries including Italy and France have called for more fiscal flexibility in the euro zone to try to boost growth, creating a rift in Brussels where Germany is eager to keep public finances in check. Italy's draft budget which it submitted last week, and which proposed slower cuts to its deficit, looks set to be rejected by the European Commission. Germany and France, at odds over how to bolster a faltering European economy, promised on Monday to unveil joint proposals on strengthening investment and competitiveness by early December. (editing by John Stonestreet)