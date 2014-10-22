(Adds stress tests news, updates prices)
By Michael Urquhart
LONDON Oct 22 Yields on lower-rated euro zone
government bonds retreated further on Wednesday from highs hit
last week as the possibility of European Central Bank purchases
of corporate bonds brought riskier assets back into favour.
A mid-morning report that at least 11 banks would fail ECB
stress test put pressure on some government bond markets,
including Italy and Austria, but they quickly bounced back.
The ECB is considering buying corporate bonds and may decide
as soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next
year, several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The news on Tuesday had helped peripheral euro zone debt
close the yield gap against benchmark German government bonds, a
move that continued on Wednesday morning.
"The news of bond buying had quite a beneficial effect on
the non-German bond markets, for good reason, so spread
narrowing was quite substantial and today there is still some
after-effect of that," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.
The yield on the 10-year German Bund fell by 1
basis point to 0.86 percent at 0913 GMT, while Greek yields
, which rose above 9 percent last week, dropped by
49 basis points to 7.33 percent.
Italian and Austrian yields bumped up from their day's lows
after Spanish news agency Efe reported that banks from six
European countries are set to fail a region-wide financial
health check this weekend. Even though no Spanish banks were
named in the report, the country's bond yields also inched up in
step with its peripheral proxy Italy.
But by 1000 GMT, Italian and Spanish
bonds had headed back towards day's lows and were
both down 3 bps at 2.50 and 2.20 pct respectively, while
Austrian equivalents were 1bps lower at 1.09 pct.
The results of the Asset Quality Review are due to be
unveiled on Sunday.
"The market is pricing in some nervousness around the AQR
because as we get closer to the release of the results there is
mounting speculation on both sides, positive and negative," said
Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
The major piece of data out on Wednesday is U.S. consumer
inflation due at 1230 GMT, where a surprise to the downside
could push back expectations for a tightening of monetary policy
by the Federal Reserve and give bond markets another boost.
"If you have a surprise there, especially on the downside
... this could also push us lower in terms of euro yield," said
Alessandro Tentori, global head of rates strategy at Citi.
Also on Wednesday, bids on Germany's 30-year bond auction
came up short of the 2 billion euro target, leaving it
technically uncovered. This came as no surprise to analysts who
predicted it would be a tough sell given yields remain close to
an all-time low below 1.60 percent hit last week.
Germany's benchmark 30-year bond was 1 bps lower
on the day at 1.75 percent after the auction.
"At the moment core bonds are on the defensive, but they are
very resilient," said KBC's Lammens. "On days when people favour
equities and there is a risk-on then you'll see some weakness in
the bond market, but not major."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)