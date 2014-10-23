LONDON Oct 23 German bond yields were set to
open lower on Thursday ahead of a slew of surveys that
economists predict will show the euro zone manufacturing sector
slipping into contraction.
The gloomy outlook saw investors shed some low-rated bonds,
with yields on Italian and Spanish bonds - the bellwethers for
the bloc's southern periphery - set to open higher.
The preliminary readings for October's purchasing managers'
index (PMI) will be released for France (0700GMT), Germany
(0830GMT) and then the euro zone (0900GMT).
All three are expected to show the factory sector data
falling below 50 - the line that separates expansion from
contraction.
In its morning research note, Rabobank said the expected
reading of 49.9 for euro zone manufacturing PMIs "will no doubt
fuel concerns about a 'triple dip' recession given it would be
the first sub-50 print since June last year."
German 10-year yields were set to open 1 bp
lower at 0.85 percent, while Italian and Spanish equivalents
were set to open up 2 bps at 2.52 and 2.22 pct.
Of some comfort to investors is the fact that China's vast
factory sector grew a shade faster in October, though analysts
said the figure did not point to a fourth-quarter turnaround for
the world's sector largest economy.
Other strategists were more optimistic for Thursday's PMI
readings. Commerzbank said PMIs could surprise on the upside,
hoping that the end of the summer holiday period and a weakening
euro should help to stabilise the surveys in coming months.