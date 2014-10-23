* Euro zone PMIs beat expectations
* German bund yields reverse early falls
* Upcoming bank stress tests keep investors cautious
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 23 German government bond yields
edged higher on Thursday after an unexpected uptick in euro zone
business surveys staved off fears the bloc could be headed for a
triple-dip recession.
Markit, which publishes the survey, said the positive
reading for the euro zone manufacturing sector points to an
expansion in gross domestic product in the current quarter.
"There's been a string of bad news so this is one thing at
least to give a little bit of a fillip to the market and show
that it's not all bad news, not all one way," said Orlando
Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
German 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to
0.87 percent at 1030 GMT, having been as low as 0.84 percent in
early trading.
The purchasing manager data showed a strong rebound in
German manufacturing, but French business activity slid in
October to an eight-month low.
This economic divergence is at the heart of a rift in
Brussels where France and Italy are pushing for more fiscal
leeway while Germany is keen to keep members' finances in check.
The European Commission is discussing changes with Italy and
France to their 2015 draft budgets to avoid having to send back
the plans, which break European Union rules, EU officials said
on Wednesday.
Investors were also comforted by the fact that China's vast
factory sector grew a shade faster in October, though analysts
said the figure did not point to a fourth-quarter turnaround for
the world's second-largest economy.
U.S. manufacturing PMIs are due at 1345 GMT. Data showing a
mild rebound in U.S. consumer prices on Wednesday reduced bets
the Federal Reserve will push back eventual interest rate hikes.
European bond markets have been buoyed by a report that the
European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds as
its next stimulus measure -- a move many see as a prelude to
sovereign bond purchases.
Analysts at Unicredit said the latest euro zone data could
give the ECB pause as it decides what next steps to take to
support the economy.
"Thanks to these better-than-expected preliminary PMI
readings, we believe that the ECB will continue with its
wait-and-see mode to assess the impact on the real economy of
its recent measures," the analysts said in a note.
Traders say volumes remain low as investors wait on the
sidelines for the results of the ECB's bank stress tests, due on
Sunday.
Shares in Italian banks Monte dei Paschi and Banca
Carige were hit on Thursday after Bloomberg reported
that both banks were likely to need additional capital.
Pimco's global banking specialist, Philippe Bodereau, told
Reuters that he expects 18 banks will be seen to have failed the
stress tests.
Italian and Spanish yields were
steady at 2.52 and 2.21 percent respectively.
Greek bond yields, which have whipsawed on
concerns about political stability and the government's plan for
an early exit from Greece's bailout, rose 7 bps to 7.48 percent.
(Additional reporting by Michael Urquhart; Editing by Catherine
Evans)