* BoJ action ups ECB easing prospects
* Weak China, euro zone PMIs underline growth problem
* Italy set for third year of recession - ISTAT
* Greek yields rise as bailout exit plans dealt blow
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 3 Most euro zone government bond
yields edged lower on Monday, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's
latest stimulus measures and hopes for further monetary easing
from the European Central Bank.
Japan's Central Bank on Friday announced an expansion of its
massive stimulus programme, a bold move that has raised hopes
the ECB - which meets on Thursday - will eventually expand its
asset-purchase programme into government bonds.
Disappointing economic data and the threat of imported
deflation from a weakening yen has raised expectations that ECB
President Mario Draghi will strike a very dovish tone this week
even if he doesn't announce any new measures.
"Even with some criticism that the ECB is late and trying to
buy time, there is this idea that the backstop from the ECB is
intact," Matteo Regesta, rates strategist at Citi, said.
"The ECB will be forced to announce, as early as the end of
the year, some form of more extensive quantitative easing -
which will lead in our view to public sector QE at some point."
German 10-year bond yields - the euro zone benchmark -
dipped 2 bps to 0.83 percent, while Greece and
Spain were the only two member states to see yields rise.
Since the BoJ announced its new measures, the euro has risen
to a six-month high versus the yen, a move that strategists say
could import deflation into an already weak euro zone economy.
"You've seen the BoJ act, and at the margins that increases
the chances that the ECB will have to act," said Lyn Graham-
Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank.
"I wouldn't say we have been in a currency war situation,
but I guess we have been implicitly over the last few years and
the ECB are always behind the curve on it."
The weak global growth outlook is also upping the ante for
ECB action.
An unexpected dip in China's factory activity underlined the
uncertain outlook for the world's second-biggest economy, while
a final reading of the health of the euro zone manufacturing
sector in October was also revised lower.
Italy, the largest economy in the bloc's southern periphery,
is expected to record its third straight year of recession in
2014, national statistics office ISTAT forecast on Monday, with
a tentative return to growth expected in 2015.
Ten-year Italian yields dipped 1 bps to 2.37
percent, closing the gap on Spanish equivalents which have
out-performed their peripheral peer over the last weeks.
The gap between Italian and Spanish 10-year yields hit 40
bps last week, the widest in 2-1/2 years, but now stands at 25
bps.
A poll showing that the anti-establishment Podemos party,
which was only formed 10 months ago, was now the main political
force in Spain may have helped lift Spanish yields on Monday,
analysts said.
Greek bond yields reversed an earlier fall and edged up 10
bps to 8.21 percent after a senior EU official said Greece was
"highly unlikely" to end its bailout programme without some new
form of assistance that will require it to meet targets.
Faced with the growing popularity of the anti-bailout Syriza
party, Athens had voiced its intention to make an early exit
from the strict conditionality of its existing aid programme.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Susan Fenton)