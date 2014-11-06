* Spain sells 3 bln euros of bonds * Spanish 10-year yields near record low at auction * Top-rated euro zone bonds flat ahead of ECB decision * Draghi seen under fire for "secretive" management style (Recasts with fall in Spanish yields, fresh comments) By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Nov 6 Spanish bond yields fell on Thursday after investors snapped up the country's debt in a relatively small auction, shrugging off concerns over wealthy Catalonia's independence bid and the ECB's policy outlook. The sale of 3 billion euros of paper of three different maturities saw Spain sell 10-year bonds at close to record low yields. France, whose bonds are higher-rated than Spain's, borrowed at record low interest rates at a long-term bond auction. Some in the market said this week's underperformance of Spanish paper, after a surge of support for recently formed leftist political party Podemos in a closely-watched poll, also lured investors back into the cheapened bonds. Spanish 10-year yields fell 5 basis points to 2.13 percent , clawing back ground against Italian peers and benchmark German Bunds. Relief over the solid sale filtered through to other lower-rated euro zone bonds ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day, pushing Portuguese 10-year yields 8 bps down to 3.23 percent and Greek yields 16 bps lower to 7.91 percent. "We saw a strong Spanish auction across the board and there were probably some fears (before the auction) ... so this is a key driver for some relief and stabilisation," said Michael Leister, a senior rate strategist at Commerzbank. "We've seen quite a decent concession being priced into the Spanish curve ahead of the auction and the 10-year yields (rising) back to 2.20 percent and ... this, certainly, and domestic support helped the auction." UNDER PRESSURE With the bond auctions out of the way, investors are firmly focused on the European Central Bank's policy meeting, after revelations this week of tensions among policymakers over the management style of its president, Mario Draghi. This has led market participants to question the ECB's ability to adopt a more aggressive stance, for instance by following other major central banks in buying government bonds to support the economy. Pressure has mounted on the ECB to deliver more stimulus as the euro zone economy stagnates, with the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development the latest to urge the bank to do live up to a promise "to do whatever it takes" and begin purchasing sovereign debt. While few analysts expect the ECB to announce fresh policy measures as it waits for stimulus plans adopted in September to unfold, market participants expect him to adopt a dovish tone. "We don't expect additional measures but Draghi will most likely keep a dovish tone and the potential for more easing open," said Mathias van der Juegt, a strategist at DZ Bank. "At the press conference it will be more interesting to hear what he says about the Reuters article that several governing council members questioned his secretive style. If it's true it might make it more difficult for the ECB to engage in a full-blown QE programme." (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Andrew Roche)