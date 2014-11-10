* Sunday's vote in Catalonia has no legal standing
* Investor bets for more ECB easing also support bonds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 10 Spanish bond yields dipped on
Monday as investors shrugged off a symbolic vote on independence
in the country's wealthy Catalonia region.
Market sentiment in the rest of Europe was also broadly
positive on Monday on bets that flash euro zone data this week
would support the case for the European Central Bank to expand
its asset purchases to government bonds.
Millions of Catalans voted in Sunday's ballot, which
supporters hope will propel the issue further despite opposition
from Madrid. The "consultation of citizens" in the northeastern
region of Spain follows a legal block by Madrid against a more
formal, albeit non-binding vote.
Spanish bonds had underperformed most euro zone bonds last
week in the run-up to Sunday's ballot amid some uneasiness that
a big turnout could stoke tensions between Madrid and a region
which accounts for one fifth of the country's economic output.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 2 basis points to
2.14 percent, trading in line with Italian equivalents.
"What happened in Catalonia was not completely legal, which
means that whatever the result of the vote is, it will not have
an impact on the institutions," said Patrick Jacq, an interest
rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
Commerzbank strategists said that, while initial market
reaction to the Catalan vote should be muted, there was still a
risk investors might turn nervous in coming weeks as attention
turns to a general election in Spain due next year where a new,
increasingly popular leftist party Podemos ("We Can") could
unsettle the established parties.
Early regional elections also look likely and the Catalan
governing parties could turn Sunday's vote into a measure of
support for independence, other analysts said.
"Spanish government bonds have not felt much pressure due to
the issue so far, but increased tensions between Catalonia and
the central government continue to have potential to cause
losses for Spanish bonds," Nordea strategists said in a note.
Among top-rated debt, German 10-year yields,
the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 bp lower at
0.82 percent, subdued by the ECB's affirmation last week that it
could ease policy further if the economy deteriorates.
Third quarter euro zone growth numbers due on Friday is seen
at just 0.1 percent with the year-on-year figure little better
at 0.7 percent.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)