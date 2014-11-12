* Germany sells 4.2 bln euro of zero coupon 2-year notes

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Nov 12 German yields fell further on Wednesday after a successful sale by Berlin of two-year bonds paying no interest, with the lack of potential return offset by the prospect of further European Central Bank policy easing.

Euro zone bond yields have extended last week's falls in the wake of a dovish ECB meeting reinforced by comments on Monday from Executive Board member Yves Mersch suggesting resistance is weakening from some policymakers to the idea of the bank expanding its asset-buying to include government bonds.

This has kept yields on shorter-dated bonds issued by top-rated countries firmly below zero.

Against this backdrop, Europe's largest economy auctioned 4.154 billion euros ($5.17 billion) worth of the new two-year, zero coupon Schatz notes, drawing bids worth 1.5 times the amount offered. That was slightly less than the 1.7 bid/cover at a sale last month of bonds of similar maturity.

Analysts said demand was likely to have come from investors such as central banks whose investment mandates restrict them to holding highly rated bonds, and risk-averse funds looking to park cash in liquid assets.

"With yields now in negative territory, it's hardly a very attractive environment for people to invest," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rates strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"But with the ECB keeping policy extremely easy and with the prospect of further measures early next year, the short-term looks pretty well underpinned at the moment."

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were down 3 basis points to 0.80 percent after the auction, with two-year yields steady at -0.05 percent.

CATALAN BLUES

Portugal also took advantage of the benign market conditions to sell 1.2 billion euros of 10-year bonds. The auction, the country's third since exiting its international bailout in May, raised more than the planned amount.

Ten-year Portuguese yields stabilised around 3.23 percent, underperforming Irish equivalents which were 3 bps lower at 1.59 percent.

Spanish yields bucked the downward trend, edging up 2 bps to 2.1 percent after court sources said Madrid would sue Catalan leader Artur Mas for "disobedience and dishonesty" after he defied a court injunction and held a vote on secession.

Italian yields also reversed earlier falls to trade 2 bps up at 2.35 percent. Analysts said this was unlikely to signal the start of a sell-off in peripheral bonds as the outlook for ECB policy underpins investor demand for the higher yielding debt.

Nordea became the latest bank to change its forecast on ECB sovereign bond purchases, saying it now expects the bank to start buying during the first half of 2015. Before last Thursday's policy meeting, it had not expected such a move. (Editing by Catherine Evans)