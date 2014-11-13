* ECB survey shows weakening inflation outlook, firming QE
bets
* German bond yields pare an earlier rise
* Italy and Spain auction new bonds
By Liisa Tuhkanen and John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 13 Yields on top-rated euro zone
bonds fell on Thursday as bets firmed that the European Central
Bank will ease policy further after experts surveyed by the ECB
lowered inflation forecasts.
The economists, academics and other professional forecasters
surveyed every quarter by the euro zone's central bank revised
down all their forward inflation expectations out to 2019.
Strategists said the weakening outlook for consumer prices
undermined the ECB's efforts to bring inflation back to its
target of just under 2 percent, and could prompt it to take more
radical policy action such as buying sovereign debt.
"It will probably have an impact on the next (ECB)
decisions. We are probably on the verge of a full-blown
quantitative easing (programme) that should also encompass
sovereign bonds," said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist
at Intesa SanPaolo.
Chances the ECB will take the plunge and buy sovereign bonds
are now 50-50, a Reuters poll showed, up from 40 percent in a
poll in September.
German 10-year yields fell 1.5 basis points to
0.80 percent, having hit 0.83 percent in early trading, and
remain just above last month's record low of 0.716 percent.
DIMINISHING YIELD
Belgian, Austrian and French yields were also lower. Even
with yields near record lows, demand for Bunds remains supported
by the growth outlook and lingering uneasiness over the ongoing
standoff between Russia and Ukraine.
"Obviously the Bunds' great feature is that they are always
liquid, no matter if you want to buy or sell ... You may not
like the yields at these levels, but you are investing in
something that will certainly be tradable ... come year end,"
said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.
An earlier rally in Italian and Spanish debt paused as both
countries auctioned bonds. Rome sold the maximum targeted amount
of 6 billion euros of three-, seven- and 15-year debt, while
Madrid issued 1.4 billion euros of a 10-year inflation-linked
bond at an auction open only to Spanish market
makers.
Italy and Spain, which are the biggest economies in the
periphery and among the most indebted, would stand to benefit
the most if the ECB buys sovereign bonds.
On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund warned of
downside risks to its growth projections for the euro zone, and
urged the ECB to act if consumer prices continue to drift lower.
But powerful German Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
reiterated his opposition to sovereign bond purchases, arguing
it could encourage euro zone states to pile up debt.
He conceded, however, that the overall outlook for the euro
zone remained weak, referring to low price inflation, and that
expansionary monetary policy "is fundamentally appropriate".
