By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Nov 14 German and French bond yields slipped on Friday after data showed the euro zone's two biggest economies expanded in the third quarter but not strongly enough to cool bets for more easing from the European Central Bank.

Germany narrowly dodged recession, with gross domestic output up 0.1 in the third quarter, in line with a 0.1 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and up from a revised -0.1 percent in the second quarter.

France, the euro zone's second biggest economy, eked out a surprising 0.3 percent in the quarter, slightly higher than a 0.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The German number is slightly positive in line with expectations but it's still soft. When in comes to France GDP ... the growth in Q3 is only driven by inventories which means this kind of growth is not sustainable," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

"It's just a one-off positive figure in a very weak environment and therefore this is not something which could lead the market to think that the economic situation is improving in France. That's why this probably had little negative impact on bonds at the moment."

German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro zone borrowing costs, slipped 1 basis point to 0.79 percent while French equivalents were down by a similar amount at 1.16 percent.

German yields have edged closer to a record low of 0.716 percent hit last month as pressure mounted on the ECB to take more aggressive monetary measures to revive anaemic growth in the currency bloc.

Bets that the ECB will in coming months start buying government bonds, a measure known as quantitative easing, firmed on Thursday after experts surveyed by the central bank lowered inflation forecasts.

Focus is now on the Italian GDP report due at 0900 GMT forecast to show a contraction in the largest economy at the euro zone's periphery. This is followed by euro zone numbers at 1000 GMT.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 1 bp lower at 2.35 percent and 2.13 percent respectively. (Editing by Dominic Evans)